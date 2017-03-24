The inaugural Buffalo Pierogi Fest will be held at the Outer Harbor on Sunday, May 21, 2017 from 1pm to 4pm. The event is presented by Compeer of Greater Buffalo, Inc. and hosted by StepOutBuffalo.
Now that pierogi has become front and center in Buffalo’s culinary scene, it’s time to, once again, elevate the experience. Buffalo Pierogi Fest will feature restaurants and makers that have helped to draw the beloved pierogi back into the spotlight. These pierogi gurus will be competing for awards, judged by the attendees at the festival via smart phones. The event will also feature games and activities, live music, vendors, and food trucks
“The idea for this event came about after seeing the overwhelming positive response to our Buffalo Bloody Mary Fest, which filled the void for a Sunday-Funday-brunch-cocktail type of event in Western New York”, said Creative Marketing Director Lauren Spoth. “In a city of pierogi lovers, a festival celebrating this delicious dish and the talented people who make it has been long overdue… plus we just really want an excuse to eat 10 different pierogi in one sitting.”
General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now and both include admission to the event and one pierogi taste per participating pierogi maker. Additionally, VIP tickets will also include access to the exclusive VIP lounge, private VIP bathrooms, a special VIP entrance, and a three-hour open bar. Take home boxes will be available for anyone who wants to take their pierogi home with them in the event that they are stuffed (heh heh heh). Tickets to the 2017 Buffalo Pierogi Fest cost $35 for general admission, $60 for VIP.
More information regarding the first ever Buffalo Pierogi Fest can be found at BuffaloPierogiFest.com.
Inaugural Buffalo Pierogi Fest @ The Outer Harbor
Sunday May 21, 2017
1-4pm
Outer Harbor Buffalo, 225 Fuhrmann Boulevard, Buffalo, NY 14203
Tickets: General Admission – $35 / VIP – $60