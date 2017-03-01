“How New Era Took Buffalo From Rust Belt Town to Sportswear Capital of the World”

During a recent trip to New Era headquarters, I overheard someone say that over the years numerous legit offers have come in, looking to purchase the Buffalo company. Instead of considering the buyout offers, New Era has instead dug its cleats into its Buffalo turf, as a way to say ‘Thank You’ to the city that has rallied around the company since the start.
Buffalonians love New Era. The world loves New Era. Whenever a high profile sports game is being broadcast on TV, New Era is there, which means that Buffalo is there. New Era has become ubiquitous in the world of sports apparel, especially when it comes to lids.
But don’t just take my word for it, let Rolling Stone magazine explain how much of a rockstar brand New Era has become. Check out this fantastic article that holds the company up on a pedestal for not selling out, and continuing to do the right thing for the brand, and for its host city… a city that New Era continually recognizes as a significant part of its incredible success story.