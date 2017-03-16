Get ready!

All of Buffalo is gearing up for the opening of Hotel Henry. It has been announced that the Urban Resort Conference Center Hotel will be officially rolling back the curtains to the public on April 30. Guests are now invited to reserve rooms and suites, with stays starting on April 30 – book your reservation at www.hotelhenry.com.
Shortly after that same time, 100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry will be opening for business. This highly anticipated restaurant will begin by serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch (Sunday Brunch+Market). There will also be a change for people to stop in for a cup of coffee, to check the place out, or step into the wine bar where there will be some grab-n-go items available. Reservations for 100 Acres will open in mid-April.
Along with the hotel and the restaurant, Hotel Henry is also sending out a Call for Programming on the property. This one is completely open-ended. The sprawling complex offers indoor and outdoor opportunities for pop-ups, art shows, gardening, culinary classes, book readings, market ideas, health activities, outdoor screenings, children’s activities, drum circles, talks, walks… you name it and it’s probably possible on these grounds. The operators are expecting visitors to the hotel to be entertained to the fullest, while being able to relax at will. If you would like to submit your ideas for consideration, click here.
The time is almost upon us, for this magnificent complex to show off for locals and visitors alike!
Front Desk – 716.882.1970
Photo courtesy of Christopher Hyzy