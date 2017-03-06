Get ready for The Largest Dyngus Day Celebration in the World

Although winter never officially arrived in Buffalo this year, Buffalonians are still preparing to celebrate spring to the fullest. In a little more than one month’s time, WNY revelers will be celebrating Dyngus Day! The event pays tribute to “all things Polish.” It’s a celebration of beer, and people, and history and culture. Each year, thousands of celebrants head to Buffalo’s Historic Polonia, on the East Side of the city, to enjoy Dyngus Day offerings, and to participate in the annual Dyngus Day Parade.

If you are new to the Buffalo area, Dyngus Day is the traditional Polish celebration held at the end of Lent, like a festival announcing that Lent is over and Spring is officially here!

2017 marks the eleventh year that the Dyngus Day Parade has been orchestrated, which in itself is a respectable feat. The all-ages parade is made up of community organizations, families, businesses, and individuals.

Due to the ever-growing nature of the festival and parade, Buffalo is now home to the “Largest Dyngus Day Celebration in the World”, and has become a staple celebration that people look forward to each and every year.

The Largest Dyngus Day Celebration in the World

April 17 – Monday after Easter

Parade kicks off at 5 pm

Parade participants only need to fill out an application. Volunteers are always welcome.

For more information on the events, and the parade, visit www.dyngusday.com.