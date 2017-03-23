Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

GBNRTC Transit-Oriented Development Workshop

Workshop scheduled to plan for future growth and development along Metro Rail

The Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council (GBNRTC) is looking to the community to get involved with Transit-Oriented Development by voicing ideas and opinions concerning the existing Metro Rail line in the City of Buffalo and the proposed Metro Rail extension to the Northtowns. In order to do this, the GBNRTC is planning on hosting a public input session that would allow the community to share their thoughts regarding enhanced connectivity, and how it affects host neighborhoods. 

“Transit-Oriented Development is gaining momentum across the country as a way to leverage transit investment to enhance access to jobs and education, improve neighborhood connectivity to transit, and encourage community investment and economic development,” said GBNRTC Executive Director Hal Morse.  “Essentially, Transit-Oriented Development provides our region the opportunity to capitalize on the full potential of transit investment to strengthen neighborhoods and bolster the economy.”

Transit-Oriented Development Workshop

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

6-8 p.m.

Seneca One Tower Lobby, Buffalo, NY 14203.

To get to Seneca One Tower, take Metro Rail to Seneca Street Station or take Metro Bus to the intersection of Seneca/Main and enter through the Northeast plaza entrance, or park at the Exchange Street parking garage and enter via the pedestrian bridge.

  • Frank From Sloan

    “Where public transit goes…community grows”

    This is a perfect example of how a democrat thinks…the headline makes perfect sense, but holds no truth in reality. Perfect example- Main Street downtown buffalo. Still trying to recover from that disaster.

    With malls closing and retail shopping becoming less popular, extension of a transit system into the Northtown’s will do nothing but decrease property value. Buffalo is not a dense, urban city. There’s no need to try to be.

    People love buffalo because it’s easily drivable. Ridesharing will connect the entire region better than a rail system into the Northtown’s ever could.