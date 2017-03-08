Free Tours on the EM Cotter Fireboat during the NCAA Basketball Tournament

It’s not often that the EM Cotter fireboat is open for tours. For those not familiar with the fireboat, it is currently the world’s oldest active fireboat, which is quite an achievement when you stop to think about it. The EM Cotter has come to be a symbol of this city’s waterfront – its resilience and its rebirth.

The EM Cotter is tucked back, just out of view from passersby, located at 155 Ohio Street at Michigan Avenue, which is why so few people are familiar with its berth, though they might see it out on the water when there is a summer festival underway.

During the upcoming NCAA Basketball Tournament, The Fireboat E.M. Cotter Conservancy, Inc. will be offering free tours on the historic floating landmark. A volunteer crew will lead the tours of the fireboat, which is now a National Historic Monument.

Fireboat E.M. Cotter to be open for FREE tours on March 16 – 18, from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

