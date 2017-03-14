Fisher Price® MEGA BLOKS® model of the new John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital

In Buffalo, we all love to see the new buildings as they go up. It’s been a long time since this scale of development has occurred in the city. Of course that means that people are going to get excited. One of the most enthralling developments to take place is the ever-morphing Medical Campus. People from far and wide are psyched to see so much activity taking place these days.
It won’t be long before Children’s Hospital moves into its new building. In anticipation of that event, employees at Fisher-Price® MEGA BLOKS® (Fisher-Price East Aurora and MEGA Brands Montreal offices) donated their time to create a sensational replica model of the new John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, which is set to be unveiled tomorrow (private reception) in front of Oishei Foundation members and Kaleida Health Employees.
Fisher-Price Executive and Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation board member, Steve Sucher, challenged his team to concept and create the project in anticipation for the fall 2017 opening of the 12-floor, 185-bed, free-standing, modern facility.
The model is a 231 pound, 41,250 brick replica that also has an augmented reality experience component, which was designed by Fisher Price. According to parties at MEGA BLOKS, the augmented reality experience “shows our toys interacting with features found in the new hospital.”
The model will be on display starting March 15, in the Main Lobby of the Larking Building. The display will be on view through May 1, 2017. Viewers are invited to download the augmented reality app on their Smartphones before viewing the replica. The app is available by searching “Oishei Children’s Hospital AR” at the App Store on on Google Play.
Lead image: Mike Hughes