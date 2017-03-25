Erie County Free Week @ the Albright-Knox Art Gallery

Knowing that art should be accessible to everyone, each year, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery features a “Free Week”, where the public is invited to attend permanent and traveling exhibits for absolutely no cost. Thanks to the ongoing support of Erie County (residents, County Executive, and County Legislators), the gallery is able to continually operate at a level that meets the expectations of the community and visitors to Buffalo.

“The Albright-Knox is a hub of creative energies and a dynamic cultural resource for the residents of Erie County,” said Peggy Pierce Elfvin Director Janne Sirén. “This museum enables people from all walks of life to connect with amazing artworks and one another, and we treat our role as a place of community engagement and learning with the utmost respect. Our Public Art Initiative, in collaboration with Erie County and the City of Buffalo, has brought color and vibrancy to many neighborhoods since its inception in 2013. What we do at the Albright-Knox and in our communities is made possible by Erie County residents, and we are most grateful for the public and private support we receive.”

In 2017, Erie County Free Week will begin Sunday, March 26, and continue through Saturday, April 1. See what’s on view, by clicking here.

Exhibitions on view during the week of free admission include Shantell Martin: Someday We Can, Menagerie: Animals on View, Camille Henrot: October 2015 Horoscope, and four solo exhibitions by emerging artists Tamar Guimarães and Kasper Akhøj (Brazilian, born 1967, and Danish, born 1976), Jacob Kassay (American, born 1984), Eric Mack (American, born 1987), and Willa Nasatir (American, born 1990).

Lead image: Kiki Smith – American, born Germany, 1954 | Born , 2002 | bronze | Edition: 2/3 plus 1 artist’s proof | overall: 39 x 101 x 24 inches (99.06 x 256.54 x 60.96 cm) | Collection Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Buffalo, New York | Sarah Norton Goodyear Fund, 2002 | 2002:2