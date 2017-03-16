Enzo Sauce @ ETS – Meet “The Man Behind The Sauce”

On March 26, Elmwood Taco & Subs (aka ETS), will be hosting a meet and greet with Sabres’ hockey player Tyler Ennis. At the event, Ennis will be signing autographs and promoting his very own hot sauce, called Enzo Sauce.
ETS owner Mike Lucchino says that he is excited to introduce his customers to “Enzo, the man behind his sauce.” He’s also happy to feature the sauce along with his acclaimed menu items. ETS has been a staple restaurant on Elmwood Avenue for decades, featuring its one and only ‘taco supreme’. And now you can get the taco supreme loaded with Enzo Sauce! You can also take a bottle home with you. If it’s good enough ETS, it’s good enough for your dining room table.
All of the action starts at 2pm on March 26.
Elmwood Taco & Subs | 937 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222 | (716) 886-4953