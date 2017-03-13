Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

ECHDC Approves Contract for Interpretive Structures Project

Along with Buffalo waterfront operations, maintenance and improvements

9 Comments

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) has met and approved a contract that includes the following measures:

  • contract for architectural and engineering design services for the Canalside Interpretive Structures project
  • ECHDC’s operating and capital budgets
  • An agreement with State Parks for operations and maintenance of property at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor

The ECHDC Board of Directors approved the measures, which are designed to help continue to enhance site productivity and operational strategies at the Inner and Outer Harbors.

ECHDC has approved a $1.3 million contract with Hamilton Houston Lownie Architects, LLC (HHL), for architectural and engineering design services, to be designated towards the creation of Canalside Interpretive Structures. While these are new buildings, they will be designed in accordance with former buildings located along the Commercial Slip.

The HHL team includes Perkins Eastman (formerly Ehrenkrantz Eckstut & Kuhn).

“ECHDC continues to support projects that transform the once vacant and underutilized parcels in downtown Buffalo into a vibrant, mixed-use, year-round area that we now know as Canalside,” said ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia. “The Canalside Interpretive Structures project will further advance our work by promoting and incorporating architectural elements that celebrate and interpret the historical significance of the Erie Canal and surrounding area.”

 The facilities being considered are:

  • An open air pavilion structure allowing for a range of three-season programming, activities and possibility semi-permanent exhibits and/or experiences.  It could evoke a 1870s building.
  • Recreation of the full-scale brick facade of the Union Steamboat building. 
  • Backdrop for a concert stage.
  • Another open air pavilion structure that will allow for additional three-season programming, activities and possibly semi-permanent exhibits and/or experiences.
  • Visitor center.  With the popularity of Canalside as a regional tourist destination, the demand for visitor services has been growing. 
  • Public restrooms. With the popularity of Canalside as a regional tourist destination, the demand for public restrooms has been growing. 
  • City of Buffalo Police sub-station. 

The next stage in the process is to come up with a construction bid package, which means that HHL will have to “complete detailed environmental studies, structural and building surveys, and architectural and engineering design services.”

The board also approved ECHDC’s fiscal year, including:

– The 2017/2018 operating budget of $1,215,409 (personnel and non-personnel services), along with the corporation’s capital expense authorization, which are individually approved by the Board of Directors throughout the year.

– The corporation’s fiscal year 2017/2018 capital expense authorization of $34,263,456, which includes:

  • The remaining costs on the design and construction of Explore & More Children’s Museum
  • Design and construction of the carousel project
  • Activation of the South and North Aud Block
  • Design and construction of the historic pavilion/stage/facade/restrooms
  • Canalside wayfinding signage
  • Canalside events, programming, site operations, maintenance and utility costs
  • Funding various projects at the Outer Harbor, including, but not limited to, operations, maintenance and utility costs; and access/activation design and construction.

The ECHDC board also authorized a memorandum of understanding with New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for an agreement that is now in place, which extends the partnership with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (through 2017) for lands at the Outer Harbor. Limited funding (under $126,000) will be directed to operations and maintenance of land associated with ECHDC-owned property on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. This scope of services is derived from a previous 2015 and 2016 arrangement that took care of trash removal, facilities maintenance, and general landscaping.

Photo: ECHDC

  • Bringing back Buffalo

    This place is becoming a huge joke.

    • MrGreenJeans

      A huge and very unpleasant joke, that’s for sure. Hanging around, under and beside 2 hideous, dangerous, LOUD and obnoxious overhead “highways”, with constant, thunderous noise & with the threat of one bad turn of a steering wheel away from a 100+ people killed in a disaster ? Okay, as long as some greedy slob can make a few bucks from selling beer to the victims.

      A terrorist WILL drive a giant truck over the side of the’ Skyway’, murdering hundreds of unsuspecting, innocent Buffalo people – but now you are warned. Stay away from “Canalside” until the Skyway is removed.

      • jonny99

        I have hung out at Canalside numerous times and almost never hear the cars above, in the 60+ years of the Skyway’s existence a vehicle has never driven off and we get it you do not like beer….or lunch.

      • S Mills

        Why go anywhere? We should all just lock our doors and wait for our inevitable demise because, you know, irrational terrorism fears.

  • Matthew Ricchiazzi

    Very disappointed in the poor quality of leadership at ECHDC. It could have — and should have — been a catalytic vehicle for growth. It’s been anything but. I have to give Mayor Brown enormous credit for how quickly he accomplished developing the Webster Block, in comparison. I want Bob Goia’s seat on the ECHDC Board.

  • Andrew Kulyk

    The entire Inner Harbor project should have been completed years ago. The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation is without a doubt the most dysfunctional and embarrassing public authority to ever lord over these parts.
    When the Dipizio Construction lawsuit finally concludes and the plaintiffs get tens of millions dollars rightfully awarded to them in judgments, perhaps then heads will roll at ECHDC and in its place a new pubic/partnership will emerge to finally make Canalside what it should be and what is envisioned in the 2004 Master Plan and the 2009 MGPP.
    Meanwhile..enjoy the summer, the flexible lawns, the vinyl cover shacks and shanties and the oceans and oceans of port a potties. #TheWaterfrontWeDeserve

    • Chris Ostrander

      We’ve been interpreting structures at Canalside for 10 years now. Why change course now?

  • Daniel Zielinski

    What about real buildings to eat, shop, and live??? The ECHDC has been a joke since it started. They are wasting a prime piece of land on Children’s museum that is already years late of being built. Nothing serious will get done here until land is auctioned off to private developers. Its a shame but its true. How can you expect people spend more than a couple of hours down there if they want to do more than sit in a chair??? I understand they have events and concerts but we don’t need the ECHDC to be a party planning committee. Is Michael Scott in charge?

    • Daniel Zielinski

      If you were to describe Canalside to a visitor it is the above picture, grass and chairs. I have a harsh take on it but I don’t think those in charge deserve any benefit of the doubt.