Dyngus Day returns to the Central Terminal

Remember the days when the big festivals took place at the Central Terminal? Well, get ready, because those days are back. On April 17, from 5pm to 11pm, thousands of partygoers will be convening inside the terminal building, to celebrate this city’s newly beloved Dyngus Day. This is big news for the celebration, which is said to be the largest Dyngus Day festival in the country.
In true Dyngus Day fashion, the band of choice for the big day is “Those Idiots”, whose players add a lively punch to the already boisterous setting. There will also be authentic Polish food provided by Potts Deli, another Buffalo favorite. Then, there’s the crowd, which is simply sensational – dressed in accordance with the celebratory red and white colors of Polish pride.
Come rally around the Central Terminal – the historic train station that is on the short list for the new Amtrak station. Revisit the glorious art deco structure that stands as a testimony of this city’s architectural might.
Dyngus Day @ the Central Terminal
Monday, April 17, 2017
5PM – 11PM
Admission to get into the great hall on Dyngus Day is $15
There is free parking
Buffalo Central Terminal | 495 Paderewski Drive | Buffalo, New York 14212