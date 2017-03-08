If there’s one thing that we’ve all learned, hopefully, it’s that people don’t like to be grabbed in general.

On Saturday, March 11, a group of female comedians, poets, models, visual artists, business owners, and musicians will be drawing attention to the very real and scary issues that pertain to sexual assault (in various forms), and the need for sexual violence education, counseling and advocating for survivors of sexual assault.

Kelsey Claire Hagen and Shannon Dawn will be hosting this show, which features monologue performances, spoken word poetry, and a lot of stand-up comedy. Funds raised at the program will benefit Crisis Services.

The program provides an advocate for any person who reports sexual assault, abuse or rape. This advocacy can take place through a phone call or a hospital visit.

Don’t Grab My Pussy initially launched in Rochester, by Kelsey Claire who wanted to come up with an awareness campaign and fundraiser for an organization where she volunteers – Restore Sexual Assault Services, a program of Planned Parenthood of Central and Western NY. To her joy, the show sold out.

We welcome anyone in the community to laugh, cry, yell, and anything between with us for an evening.

Due to the overwhelming response, Kelsey decided that the next step was to take the show on the road. The next stop along that road trip happens to be Buffalo.

Comedy by Allie Brady, BC Garvey, Nora Hurley, Lizy Reaves, and Nicky Spin

Poetry by Sabine Bradley and Bianca McGraw

Music by Dallas Greene

Hosted by Kelsey Claire Hagen and Shannon Dawn

Don’t Grab My Pussy Buffalo

BT&C Gallery | 1250 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

Doors 7:30pm | 8pm to 11pm

Admission is $10 pre sale, $13 at the door

This is an 18+ event

See Facebook event

Wine has been donated by sponsors, available to those 21 years of age and up

Proceeds to benefit Crisis Services