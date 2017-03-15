Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Done Deal: Roswell Park and Developer Swap Properties

2 Comments

Roswell Park Cancer Institute and a local developer have traded Fruit Belt properties at the edge of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Michigan Redev-LLC sold three Michigan Avenue parcels to Roswell Park yesterday while Roswell sold two properties on Maple Street to Michigan Redev-LLC.

The properties going to Roswell and price:
975 Michigan: $72,000
977 Michigan: $72,000
979 Michigan: $72,000

The properties sold by Roswell:
240 Maple: $108,000 (single-family residence)
242 Maple: $108,000

Michigan-Redev LLC purchased the sold parcels in a much larger $1.75 million deal in December. The LLC is said to associated with Regent Companies based in Amherst. The land swap helps square off Michigan-Redev’s land assembly making future development a little less complex. There is one holdout: 244 Maple that is City-owned.

Tagged with: , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • HousingBubble2

    WOW, this is cheap for the medical campus. Usually lots down there are going for 1 mill plus!

  • Weaves32

    If 244 is city owned, how can it be considered a hold out? Seems the city would/should want to sell as soon as possible. Doesn’t make sense.