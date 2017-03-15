Done Deal: Roswell Park and Developer Swap Properties

Roswell Park Cancer Institute and a local developer have traded Fruit Belt properties at the edge of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Michigan Redev-LLC sold three Michigan Avenue parcels to Roswell Park yesterday while Roswell sold two properties on Maple Street to Michigan Redev-LLC.
The properties going to Roswell and price:
975 Michigan: $72,000
977 Michigan: $72,000
979 Michigan: $72,000
The properties sold by Roswell:
240 Maple: $108,000 (single-family residence)
242 Maple: $108,000
Michigan-Redev LLC purchased the sold parcels in a much larger $1.75 million deal in December. The LLC is said to associated with Regent Companies based in Amherst. The land swap helps square off Michigan-Redev’s land assembly making future development a little less complex. There is one holdout: 244 Maple that is City-owned.