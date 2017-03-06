Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch – Buffalo River Landing

Frontier Development Initiatives and Savarino Companies‘ Buffalo River Landing project is kicking into high gear. Since we last featured the $18 million project, located along Ohio Street, the facade has been added and even the balconies have been fashioned into place. 

Buffalo River Landing is located along the Ohio Street bike path, close to a number of waterfront parks, Silo City, the Outer Harbor, and is situated next to a New York State small watercraft launch park.

Seeing this building this far along at this location is very exciting. Between this building and Ellicott Development’s 301 Ohio Street mixed use project located next door, the entire look and feel of Ohio Street has been altered. The two buildings, along with (fingers crossed) the future memorial boathouse, are helping to create a dramatic connection point between the Inner and the Outer Harbor.

Once complete, the building will feature 78 one and two bedroom apartments. There will also be commercial space on the first floor at 1 South Street.

A unique component attributed to Buffalo River Landing is the covered parking and private docks, which offers up summer and winter conveniences for the tenants.

Buffalo River Landing was designed by Chaintreuil Jensen Stark Architects with homage to the history and architecture of the neighborhood. It’s indented to be reminiscent of the former freight house that once occupied the site.

To learn more about the history of this development, and project details, click here.

  • BeatHarvard

    Oh my god

    • OldFirstWard

      That’s what I said when I first saw the facade panels going up on the building. I couldn’t believe how horrible it looked. It is clearly one of the worst looking new builds I’ve ever seen. (Along with Dog e Style).

  • Bringing back Buffalo

    Looks great. I just drove past it about two hours ago. I hope for more development like this on both sides of the river.

  • Vandra

    I’m a little surprised at the apparent sections of false balconies. Other than that, I really like it. I’ll bet some will take issue with the weathered steel.

    • BuffaloFenian

      I wouldn’t have even thought to look until you mentioned it. Are false balconies really a ‘thing?’ I certainly hope if they’re going to have a hand-rail installed, they’d allow you to stand on something! If not, that kinda sucks for the tenant!

    • FreedomCM

      They look to be ~3ft wide, 3ft high, and have sliding doors to them. It appears that the flooring has yet to be installed.

      Is there some reason you call them ‘false’?

  • Captain Picard

    Why is this “natural rusting metal” look a thing these days? Wasn’t the whole point of demolishing the rusted-out freight house to make way for something modern and clean? I have no problem with this development project, but I just don’t get the appeal of the rust. I even hated it when Termini built the IS lofts, and I love that guy.

    • MikeBuffalo

      “I have no problem with this development project”

      Thank God. Everyone let the developer know Captain Picard doesn’t have a problem. /s

      • Captain Picard

        Dude, what the f*ck are you talking about? I stated I didn’t have a problem to point out that my comment was about the rust and not the building. Jesus Christ.

  • OldFirstWard

    Everyone knows of my advocacy on this site for the former Erie Freight House. It should have never been demolished. Just yesterday I drove down Ganson St. for a better view. I must say that this faux rusted facade is just plain ugly. It looks like an over-sized rusted box. You must see it in person to appreciate how horrible it looks. It now has the title of the riverfront Frankenstein.