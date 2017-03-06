Construction Watch – Buffalo River Landing

Frontier Development Initiatives and Savarino Companies‘ Buffalo River Landing project is kicking into high gear. Since we last featured the $18 million project, located along Ohio Street, the facade has been added and even the balconies have been fashioned into place.
Buffalo River Landing is located along the Ohio Street bike path, close to a number of waterfront parks, Silo City, the Outer Harbor, and is situated next to a New York State small watercraft launch park.
Seeing this building this far along at this location is very exciting. Between this building and Ellicott Development’s 301 Ohio Street mixed use project located next door, the entire look and feel of Ohio Street has been altered. The two buildings, along with (fingers crossed) the future memorial boathouse, are helping to create a dramatic connection point between the Inner and the Outer Harbor.
Once complete, the building will feature 78 one and two bedroom apartments. There will also be commercial space on the first floor at 1 South Street.
A unique component attributed to Buffalo River Landing is the covered parking and private docks, which offers up summer and winter conveniences for the tenants.
Buffalo River Landing was designed by Chaintreuil Jensen Stark Architects with homage to the history and architecture of the neighborhood. It’s indented to be reminiscent of the former freight house that once occupied the site.
To learn more about the history of this development, and project details, click here.
Get Connected: Buffalo River Landing, 716.332.5959