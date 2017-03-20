Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Coming Soon: Healthy Scratch Food Truck

2 Comments

Jessie and Kelly Pegula, owners of The Healthy Scratch at Canalside, have announced that they will be joining the food truck scene. The Healthy Scratch, located at The Shops at HarborCenter, is known for its health conscious meals and drinks. Now the sisters will be taking the concept out on the road. 

“We couldn’t be more excited about launching this next phase for The Healthy Scratch,” Jessie and Kelly said in a joint statement. “The food truck is a perfect fit for our customers and is another way for us to cater to their healthy active lifestyles. Going into the spring and summer, we will have the opportunity to expand our footprint across Western New York with the addition of our food truck.”

Since opening last October, The Healthy Scratch has been enjoying a good run, serving up fresh cold-pressed juices, fresh blended smoothies, wraps, acai bowls, salads, etc. The Healthy Scratch food truck will be delivering the same sort of menu items, seven days a week. Fans of The Healthy Scratch can book the food truck for private parties or events. The truck will also be making stops at events and hotspots throughout the city.

Visit The Healthy Scratch online at www.thehealthyscratch.com.

  • Good luck. Best way to get your word out is Larkinville, of course.
    Not sure how well business is in the HarborCenter building, but considering on any given summer lunch-time afternoon how “busy” the other businesses are, I can’t see it doing too well unless the word gets out more. It kind of quietly replaced that Modern Nostalgia place early last fall.

  • Wally Balls

    If this truck is anything like 716 or their OneBuffalo clothing line, expect over priced crap.