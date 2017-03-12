For some people, having a cocktail makes them more creative. For others, being around creative people calls for a cocktail. Either way that you slice it, creatives and cocktails go hand in hand with each other. In a number of cities, a monthly event series has sparked up which brings together creative types to share their lives, while sharing a cocktail. Buffalo is now one of those cities that has been added to the mix, joining Upstate NY cities Albany, Binghamton, Glens Falls, New Paltz, Rochester, Syracuse and Utica (see here).
Cocktails with Creatives is a monthly mixer where local creatives of all types can mingle and meet to connect for future collaborations.
The event series is meant to bring together artists, photographers, dancers, musicians, designers, fashionistas and any others that might have a bent for creativity when at work, and or at play. The thought is, to bring together creative minds so that they might collaborate on projects.
It’s free to register and attend. Click here to register for the upcoming event, set to take place at Resurgence Brewery on Wednesday, Mar 15, 2017 (5:30 PM).
Of course this particular outing is going to be much more about beer than cocktails, but you get the point.
This event is being organized by AIGA Upstate New York.