Central Terminal as Preferred Amtrak Station Gains Momentum

This was a big week for the Central Terminal, as far as its future as a train station is concerned. It started off with a troop of distinguished architects pinpointing the terminal as the best choice for the Amtrak station. Throughout the week, others continued to band together behind the terminal as the preferred site. And now the momentum continues to build, with Assemblyman Sean Ryan who recently sent a letter to the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC), asking that Canalside be withdrawn from consideration.

The response from ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia was that Canalside would not be a good fit for intermodal purposes, and that if the North Aud Block site was not chosen, the ECHDC would accept the decision.

“I am pleased that it appears the North Aud Block site at Canalside is off the table as a viable location for a new train station,” said Ryan. “I thank ECHDC for their prompt response, and for making it clear that serious challenges are preventing the North Aud Block site at Canalside from being considered a favorable location for the new train station. We have spent a significant amount of time and money planning for the future of Canalside. A train station at Canalside would throw a wrench into many years of expensive planning. Canalside is already growing. Investment is already happening, and more is planned. Hundreds of thousands of people are already flocking to Canalside. The Central Terminal is our best bet for continued economic growth. The New Buffalo needs a new train station, and the investment associated with this project is going to be another major stimulus for Buffalo and Western New York. The best place to focus this investment, if we want to have the biggest economic impact, is at the Central Terminal. A new Central Terminal train station will be an economic boost for both the East Side and the entire City of Buffalo. We cannot truly have a New Buffalo if neighborhoods in the city are falling behind and not attracting economic investment.”

For supporters of the Central Terminal as the desired location, this is great news.