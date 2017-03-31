Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Central Terminal as Preferred Amtrak Station Gains Momentum

This was a big week for the Central Terminal, as far as its future as a train station is concerned. It started off with a troop of distinguished architects pinpointing the terminal as the best choice for the Amtrak station. Throughout the week, others continued to band together behind the terminal as the preferred site. And now the momentum continues to build, with Assemblyman Sean Ryan who recently sent a letter to the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC), asking that Canalside be withdrawn from consideration.

The response from ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia was that Canalside would not be a good fit for intermodal purposes, and that if the North Aud Block site was not chosen, the ECHDC would accept the decision. 

“I am pleased that it appears the North Aud Block site at Canalside is off the table as a viable location for a new train station,” said Ryan. “I thank ECHDC for their prompt response, and for making it clear that serious challenges are preventing the North Aud Block site at Canalside from being considered a favorable location for the new train station. We have spent a significant amount of time and money planning for the future of Canalside. A train station at Canalside would throw a wrench into many years of expensive planning. Canalside is already growing. Investment is already happening, and more is planned. Hundreds of thousands of people are already flocking to Canalside. The Central Terminal is our best bet for continued economic growth. The New Buffalo needs a new train station, and the investment associated with this project is going to be another major stimulus for Buffalo and Western New York. The best place to focus this investment, if we want to have the biggest economic impact, is at the Central Terminal. A new Central Terminal train station will be an economic boost for both the East Side and the entire City of Buffalo. We cannot truly have a New Buffalo if neighborhoods in the city are falling behind and not attracting economic investment.”

For supporters of the Central Terminal as the desired location, this is great news.

  • Let Buffalo Rise

    Canal side is a terrible location for a new train station. How does it make sense to spend the amount of money it is going to take to rehab the central terminal for around 150 people per day? We all agree this building should be saved and reused, but is this the best use for it? Train ridership just is not what it used to be, hence the reason Central terminal closed in the first place.

  • One thing can lead to another. Once the station is put in at Central Terminal, more development will spur at the Terminal with the grand masterplan of commercial, business, and residential (at least, that was the original proposed plan)… then hopefully the surrounding neighborhood will eventually get upgraded with new development. Old homes will be demolished and make way for a new grand Buffalo instead of concentrating just on downtown.

    • eagercolin

      That plan can’t work, because the guy proposing it had ill-fitting pants.

  • Bludog

    Perfect choice, now the main street that runs into the terminal from Downtown needs to be upgraded immediately. Shuttles going back and forth, tree lined, etc…

    • Vandra

      Maybe some kind of train can connect the Terminal to downtown. It can stop along Exchange Street where the tracks conveniently run near the street at grade not requiring much expense.

  • Alex Morris

    I don’t think that anyone thinks the Central Terminal will serve as ONLY a train station and nothing else. If that were to be the outcome, the station would quickly start to look like it did in 1979 when it closed the last time. If the Central Terminal is to function as a train station it will have to do so as part of a larger mixed-use development, including housing and office space. Another good idea would be to consolidate the Depew station into the CT. No reason to have two stations a couple of miles apart. I am less convinced about multi-modal at CT, only because bus riders are even more dependent upon public transit than train riders. Putting the bus depot at CT would require a very expensive relocation of the whole bus network from DT to the east side, which would leave our main train and bus terminals well outside the central business district, remote from hotels, jobs, restaurants and services. Not a great idea IMO.

  • lexwood

    Multi-modal is an important component to make this work. Also a metro rail extension is necessary to link to downtown and larkenville otherwise people will be stranded in what is now a nowhere land