Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo – Where green energy is very much part of the new matrix.

1 Comment

If you think that Buffalo is going to stand by and watch as environmental rules and regulations get thrown out the window, think again. Buffalo is emerging as a hotspot when it comes to green energy technology, and that’s not simply going to go away any time soon.

Public Radio International (PRI) has published an article that demonstrates Buffalo’s steadfast nature when it comes to waving a green flag. From clean water initiatives to windmills to urban farming, this city continues to press forward, in the face of those who would want to roll back time when it comes to setting environmental standards. 

Be sure to check out this PRI article It tells the cautionary tale of a city that has finally shed its former industrial skin and refuses to let status quo and misinformation go unchecked.

Photo credit: BQ Energy

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • sabrefan173

    I agree between the future of manufacturing of solar panels at solar city, Niagara falls power vista and harnessing wind energy through wind turbines off the lake. Buffalo has excellent opportunity with the future of green energy.