Buffalo – Where green energy is very much part of the new matrix.

If you think that Buffalo is going to stand by and watch as environmental rules and regulations get thrown out the window, think again. Buffalo is emerging as a hotspot when it comes to green energy technology, and that’s not simply going to go away any time soon.
Public Radio International (PRI) has published an article that demonstrates Buffalo’s steadfast nature when it comes to waving a green flag. From clean water initiatives to windmills to urban farming, this city continues to press forward, in the face of those who would want to roll back time when it comes to setting environmental standards.
Be sure to check out this PRI article It tells the cautionary tale of a city that has finally shed its former industrial skin and refuses to let status quo and misinformation go unchecked.
Photo credit: BQ Energy