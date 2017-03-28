Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo Talks – Plans Underway at the Buffalo Museum of Science

1 Comment

Want to get the inside scoop on the incredible happenings at the Buffalo Museum of Science? Then get on board with Buffalo Talks, a speaking series dedicated to movers and shakers in Buffalo. Up next is guest speaker Marisa Wigglesworth, the new president and CEO of the Buffalo Museum of Science. The feature topics will include the plans for the restoration of the historic Kellogg Observatory, as well as plans for the final science studio (focused on space and aerospace). 

These projects will mark the Museum’s largest transformation in the Society’s 154-year history.

The plan, currently underway, is to convert the museum’s permanent galleries into flex spaces that can be changed up in accordance to the interactive needs of the exhibitors. The restoration of the observatory is the culmination of the aforementioned multi-million dollar ‘See It Through Campaign’ (see video below) that will forever change the interactive nature of the museum. The future of the museum is looking brighter than ever, as is the museum’s safeguarded bounty, which currently yields 700,000 artifacts.

Hopefully, in the near future, there will be additional news on the restoration of the museum’s original entryway. The grand entrance was once a dramatic focal point of Olmsted’s Humboldt Parkway, before the parkway was decimated to make way for an expressway. Ultimately, the ill fate of the parkway led to about-face of the museum – a travesty that will one day be rectified.

Buffalo Talks – Buffalo Museum of Science

Sponsored by Working for Downtown

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Guest Speaker: Marisa Wigglesworth

Buffalo Museum of Science

Reserve your space by clicking here

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • Randy503

    Great news! I have always been disappointed in this museum. They have made attempts to have good exhibits over the years, but it remains small and there is no real “story” there.

    I realize it can’t be a national or even a regional attraction, but it can certainly be the best local natural and science music possible. At a minimum, it should tell the story of the peoples who were here before the white man arrived — how the native americans lived, worked, warred, and whatever in western new york. We should know all the tribes and their histories.

    We should also learn about the unique geography of our region and how it has changed over the millennia. How were the Great Lakes formed? What did the glaciers do to the landscape?

    Then there are our basics: What is our soil composed of? What is the rock substrata like? What species of flora and fauna are native to our region? We should know that so that we can plant native species in our gardens, which are far more adaptable to our climate. We should learn what is invasive so that we can avoid them.

    On this, one would think that the Museum could partner with the Garden Walk to help gardeners throughout the region learn what grows best.

    I realize this all takes money. But the ideas come first, and then the money follows.