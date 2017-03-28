Buffalo Talks – Plans Underway at the Buffalo Museum of Science

Want to get the inside scoop on the incredible happenings at the Buffalo Museum of Science? Then get on board with Buffalo Talks, a speaking series dedicated to movers and shakers in Buffalo. Up next is guest speaker Marisa Wigglesworth, the new president and CEO of the Buffalo Museum of Science. The feature topics will include the plans for the restoration of the historic Kellogg Observatory, as well as plans for the final science studio (focused on space and aerospace).

These projects will mark the Museum’s largest transformation in the Society’s 154-year history.

The plan, currently underway, is to convert the museum’s permanent galleries into flex spaces that can be changed up in accordance to the interactive needs of the exhibitors. The restoration of the observatory is the culmination of the aforementioned multi-million dollar ‘See It Through Campaign’ (see video below) that will forever change the interactive nature of the museum. The future of the museum is looking brighter than ever, as is the museum’s safeguarded bounty, which currently yields 700,000 artifacts.

Hopefully, in the near future, there will be additional news on the restoration of the museum’s original entryway. The grand entrance was once a dramatic focal point of Olmsted’s Humboldt Parkway, before the parkway was decimated to make way for an expressway. Ultimately, the ill fate of the parkway led to about-face of the museum – a travesty that will one day be rectified.

Buffalo Talks – Buffalo Museum of Science

Sponsored by Working for Downtown

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Guest Speaker: Marisa Wigglesworth

Buffalo Museum of Science

Reserve your space by clicking here