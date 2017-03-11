“Buffalo, Not Boston, Ranked Best City for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations”

Social media has been abuzz with people talking about WalletHub’s recent ranking that designated Buffalo as the best city for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. To top off the social media frenzy, Boston Magazine published a short article that Bostonians were befuddled and bemused by the ranking – or the lack of ranking that placed their city at #3.
Aside from the auspicious ranking (Buffalo at #1 slot), was the general tone of comments (albeit sparse) by those who read the article. Once would have thought that there would be some Buffalo bashing taking place, but instead, a couple of Buffalo lovers came out of the woodwork to defend the title.
Green water [referring to Chicago] doesn’t give you the title. Do our tailgates teach you nothing?!? Buffalo hands down!”
I live in Buffalo and have visited Chicago for St Patrick’s Day and it was amazing! But it definitely does not compare to the celebrations in Buffalo :)”
Apparently, Boston is content with its ability to crush us in sports, and doesn’t feel the need to fight over additional top ranking titles. Not to say that they could in this case, it’s just nice knowing that we can throw a couple of jabs along the way and walk away unscathed.