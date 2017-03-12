There are some great clubs in Buffalo. We’re not talking about camera clubs and book clubs, we’re talking about private social clubs, where members get to network over cocktails, lunches and dinners. The problem with these types of clubs is that they can be exclusive and expensive. So what’s someone to do that wants to socialize in a more organized social setting, without all of the pretensions and dues?
A new dining club was recently started in Buffalo, with the intention to bring people together in a social setting to enjoy the company of others, with great food and drinks, and possibly some networking along the way.
The Buffalo Dinner Club (BDC) is a group of foodies who love to explore the many tastes of Buffalo. The BDC is going to explore a few new restaurants each month and try some amazing food! Food, drink, network!
Buffalo Dinner Club’s third official event is coming up on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at The Mahony Bar & Eatery in The Cobblestone District. The social experience revolving around food and drink takes place between 6pm and 9pm and is open to everyone.
Full 3-course meal & $1 off drinks from 6-7pm. Dinner will be served at 7pm. $35 per person + tax.
If you’re interested in learning more, or you would like to save a spot at the table, you can RSVP at this Facebook event page.
Buffalo Dinner Club at The Mahony
3rd Official BDC Event
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
6pm to 9pm
Be sure to follow the Buffalo Dinner Club on Facebook to stay informed about future culinary outings.