Buffalo Blues Benefit for Veterans | Tiny House 4 Vets

Western New York Veterans Housing Coalition has combined efforts with Buffalo Blues Benefit for Veterans to create a Veterans Music campaign, designed to raise money by hosting concerts and through the sale of CD and merchandise. Funds raised from the Veterans Music campaign will be used to ensure that veterans always have access to housing. For 28 years, Western New York Veterans Housing Coalition has managed to help 15,000 veterans deal with issues pertaining to homelessness.
The CD, priced at $10 and titled “HOME”, includes 12 tracks from: 3x Grammy nominee Peter Case, Dave Constantino, Mick Hayes, Savannah King, Caitlin Koch, Grace Lougen, David Miller (Miller and The Other Sinners), Robert “Freightrain” Parker, Randle and the Late Night Scandals, The Love Parade, and Doug Yeomans, past winner of the North American Rock Guitar Competition.
Currently this effort is growing, by bringing some of the top WNY blues and roots musicians together to play on stage, with one mission in mind.
“It’s a true regional team effort, ”stated guitarist-producer Bob James, who has been working with promoters, Buffalo-area artists, engineers/studios, graphic designers, radio, recording studios and music venues, to ensure that the productions are top notch.
“These concerts are a great way for the public to support our veterans and help to ensure that none of the men or women who’ve served our country are without housing. They have sacrificed for us, and we are proud to work with Bob James and Buffalo Blues for Veterans to support this cause,” said David Shenk, Director of the Erie County Veterans Service Agency. “Their efforts have already raised over $6,000 for the WNY Veterans Housing Coalition and we look forward to helping them spread the word and boost that number.”
“‘TINY HOUSE 4 VETS‘ has students designing and building a tiny house for auction at Larkin Square with proceeds going to the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY,” said Bob James. “These merged veterans benefit projects, are being built by the local music and arts community. What’s unique, I think, is that both of these projects are from the WNY music/arts/student community, but are looking outside and delivering benefits beyond music and arts.
TinyHouse4Vets is a collaboration between Erie Community College, Buffalo Public Schools, Larkin Square, Architect John Wingfelder, and Buffalo-area musicians, artists, and volunteers, coordinated by musician and artist Bob James.
The initial tiny house will be placed on outdoor display in May 2017 at Larkin Square, for a 30-day auction.
“This satisfies several learning objectives,” said coordinator Bob James, author of 2 NYS certified career development programs. “It gives students direct, hands-on work experience in career skills, networking, community service, social issues, marketing, promotion, veterans needs, and meeting real-world deadlines while collaborating across different schools and organizations. Being supported by a group of WNY original musicians adds to the appeal.”
“This is an excellent opportunity for the next generation to learn about the Veteran Community while also supporting our mission of empowering WNY Veterans in a unique way,” stated Roger L. Woodworth, President & CEO of the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY. “We are pleased to be working with such a diverse and creative team on this initiative.”
TINYHOUSE4VETS to benefit Veterans One-stop Center of WNY.