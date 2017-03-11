BPO event at Kleinhans much, much better than you think it will be.

It was not your father’s (or grandfather’s) concert Friday morning at Kleinhans Music Hall, when touring concert artist Cameron Carpenter played an all-digital concert organ that takes up most of the stage. Yes, organ. If I’d written “accordion” or “banjo” or “harmonica” you’d probably be thinking the same thing: “I know what that sounds like, I don’t like it, my mind’s made up, don’t confuse me with the facts.” Well, the facts are these: Carpenter is a showman, this is not his first rodeo, and everybody on Friday morning had a great time. So, even if this isn’t your genre, let it be your little guilty pleasure this Saturday night. The concert starts at 8:00 p.m. with pre-concert entertainment starting at 7:00. For tickets and information, call the BPO Box Office at 716-885-5000 or visit www.bpo.org And when you go, my advice is to hire your best babysitter. You don’t want to get a call during intermission. The second half is really something.

For a description of the “International Touring Organ,” please see yesterday’s article.

So, everything was a little different from your usual classical concert. First off, the stage was completely surrounded with the organ’s sound system. There were huge stacks of tweeters, mid-range speakers, horns, woofers, sub-woofers. All silver and gray, they were illuminated by special blue lights. Tres chic. The percussion section of the BPO, which usually occupies the entire back of the stage, was reduced to a small table.

Everything was a little different from your usual classical concert.

Then, even though all the string players were on stage, Concertmaster Dennis Kim didn’t “tune” the orchestra. JoAnn Falletta suddenly appeared, the entire brass section stood up, and played a four-minute fanfare, never before heard at Kleinhans, by Paul (“Sorcerer’s Apprentice”) Dukas. Tah-Dah! Then, as the brass filed off, the strings tuned up, and the organist appeared, dressed in blue crushed velvet, hopped up on the organ console, which looked like the bridge of the Starship Enterprise, and we were off on a melodic trip with POULENC’s Concerto in G minor for Organ, Strings and Timpani. If you’ve only heard this on the radio, it’s better live. Then, the strings had their turn to file off, prompting the soloist to quip “I’m an organist. I’m used to people leaving.” So now it was just Carpenter, several thousand pounds of equipment, and us. And Bach. And then, for an encore, Wagner. Boom!

After intermission, the concerted work was even better. SAINT-SAËNS’ Symphony No. 3, the “Organ Symphony” has great melodies and a dramatic arc that’s hard to beat. And then, more encores. First, a jig by Bach, which had the organist actually dancing a jig, playing with only his feet. Impressive. And then an improvisation, presumably made up on the spot.

So break out of your comfort zone and go.

*HERD OF BUFFALO (Notes on the Rating System)

ONE BUFFALO: This means trouble. Unless there is some really compelling reason for you to attend (e.g. you are the parent of someone who is performing), give this concert a wide berth.

TWO BUFFALOS: Passable, but no great shakes. Either the performance is pretty far off base, or the music itself is problematic. Unless you are the sort of person who’s happy just going to hear live music, you might look around for something else.

THREE BUFFALOS: I still have my issues, but this is a pretty darn good music making. If you don’t go in with huge expectations, you will probably be pleased.

FOUR BUFFALOS: Both the performance and the music are of high caliber. Even if the genre/content are not “up your alley,” I would make a real effort to attend.

FIVE BUFFALOS: Truly superb–a rare rating. Provided that this is the kind of show you like, you’d be a fool to miss it!