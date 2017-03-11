Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

BPO event at Kleinhans much, much better than you think it will be.

1 Comment

It was not your father’s (or grandfather’s) concert Friday morning at Kleinhans Music Hall, when touring concert artist Cameron Carpenter played an all-digital concert organ that takes up most of the stage. Yes, organ. If I’d written “accordion” or “banjo” or “harmonica” you’d probably be thinking the same thing: “I know what that sounds like, I don’t like it, my mind’s made up, don’t confuse me with the facts.” Well, the facts are these: Carpenter is a showman, this is not his first rodeo, and everybody on Friday morning had a great time. So, even if this isn’t your genre, let it be your little guilty pleasure this Saturday night. The concert starts at 8:00 p.m. with pre-concert entertainment starting at 7:00. For tickets and information, call the BPO Box Office at 716-885-5000 or visit www.bpo.org  And when you go, my advice is to hire your best babysitter. You don’t want to get a call during intermission. The second half is really something.

For a description of the “International Touring Organ,” please see yesterday’s article.

So, everything was a little different from your usual classical concert. First off, the stage was completely surrounded with the organ’s sound system. There were huge stacks of tweeters, mid-range speakers, horns, woofers, sub-woofers. All silver and gray, they were illuminated by special blue lights. Tres chic. The percussion section of the BPO, which usually occupies the entire back of the stage, was reduced to a small table.

Everything was a little different from your usual classical concert.

Then, even though all the string players were on stage, Concertmaster Dennis Kim didn’t “tune” the orchestra. JoAnn Falletta suddenly appeared, the entire brass section stood up, and played a four-minute fanfare, never before heard at Kleinhans, by Paul (“Sorcerer’s Apprentice”) Dukas. Tah-Dah! Then, as the brass filed off, the strings tuned up, and the organist appeared, dressed in blue crushed velvet, hopped up on the organ console, which looked like the bridge of the Starship Enterprise, and we were off on a melodic trip with POULENC’s Concerto in G minor for Organ, Strings and Timpani. If you’ve only heard this on the radio, it’s better live. Then, the strings had their turn to file off, prompting the soloist to quip “I’m an organist. I’m used to people leaving.” So now it was just Carpenter, several thousand pounds of equipment, and us. And Bach. And then, for an encore, Wagner. Boom!

After intermission, the concerted work was even better. SAINT-SAËNS’ Symphony No. 3, the “Organ Symphony” has great melodies and a dramatic arc that’s hard to beat. And then, more encores. First, a jig by Bach, which had the organist actually dancing a jig, playing with only his feet. Impressive. And then an improvisation, presumably made up on the spot.

So break out of your comfort zone and go.

*HERD OF BUFFALO (Notes on the Rating System)

ONE BUFFALO: This means trouble. Unless there is some really compelling reason for you to attend (e.g. you are the parent of someone who is performing), give this concert a wide berth.

TWO BUFFALOS: Passable, but no great shakes. Either the performance is pretty far off base, or the music itself is problematic. Unless you are the sort of person who’s happy just going to hear live music, you might look around for something else.

THREE BUFFALOS: I still have my issues, but this is a pretty darn good music making. If you don’t go in with huge expectations, you will probably be pleased.

FOUR BUFFALOS: Both the performance and the music are of high caliber. Even if the genre/content are not “up your alley,” I would make a real effort to attend.

FIVE BUFFALOS: Truly superb–a rare rating. Provided that this is the kind of show you like, you’d be a fool to miss it!

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Peter Hall

Peter Hall

If you enjoy public radio and television in Buffalo, you’ve probably heard or seen Peter Hall asking you for money. He’s the co-host of “Theater Talk” with Anthony Chase (Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO, 88.7 FM) and is the afternoon drive host on Classical 94.5 / WNED where he also produces and hosts “Buffalo Philharmonic Live” (Sundays at 5 p.m. repeating Tuesdays at 11 p.m.) broadcasting BPO performances conducted by JoAnn Falletta. Around town he’s the emcee for Buffalo Chamber Music Society concerts, the Falletta competition, and the Camerata di Sant’Antonio concerts. If you see him at a play or musical with a pen in his hand, he’s probably writing a review for buffalorising.com.

In past lives he has been a Director of Membership for Western New York Public Broadcasting (PBS and NPR), a Director of Marketing for Canisius College, and before that was a Director of Marketing for Fisher-Price. He feels fortunate to have worked for some of the most trusted brands in Western New York.

Growing up in the Amherst school system, music, the arts, literature, outdoor activities, and teaching were important in his family. His grandfather, the painter W.J. Schwanekamp, has works on display at the Burchfield-Penney. His father was a high school English teacher and his mother was a public librarian. In high school, in addition to running track and cross country and being in the ski club, Peter played various instruments in the orchestra, had leading roles in the plays, and was an editor of the high school newspaper. Peter holds a B.A. in Comparative Literature from Columbia University and an M.B.A. from SUNY at Buffalo. For over twenty years he has taught undergraduate and graduate classes at Canisius College’s Richard J. Wehle School of Business.

Depending on the season, on weekends he can be seen riding with the Niagara Frontier Bicycle Club or teaching downhill skiing at Kissing Bridge.

View All Articles by Peter Hall
  • Michael Jarosz

    The Bach gigue was a specialty of the famous organist Virgil Fox whose showy performance style on organ could at times rival Liberace’s style on piano. Here is a video of him at a Boston Pops concert. Watch closely and you will see Arthur Fiedler hamming it up along with Fox.

    The Fanfare by Paul Dukas was written for the Paris premiere of his exotic ballet La Peri at a gala performance by Natasha Trouhnova’s company. That spectacular program also included premieres of orientalist ballets by Ravel, D’Indy and Schmitt. Each ballet was conducted by its composer and the famous costumes were by Leon Bakst. Unfortunately, the brief fanfare is heard far more often than the complete ballet.

    The Poulenc and Saint-Saens are staples of the organ repertory. All in all, this is a well chosen program to feature French music for organ and orchestra.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/2c4f5544ac2f1bb76f8312b6e50eae0da69e812910be12997a6b29edde477d13.jpg