Guess what? Cycling season is back! Can you believed that Spring is already here and people are tuning up their bikes? For those cyclists who are getting a bit antsy, despite the overall mild winter weather conditions, there’s a group ride a comin’. The Buffalo Lazy Randonneur Club is gearing up for one of its most anticipated rides of the year – the Tweed Ride.
The Tweed Ride welcomes any and all cyclists to join in on this fun ride. The cycling route leads from the Naval Park at Canalside to Hoyt Lake, taking the city’s easiest and safest routes, including designated bike lanes whenever possible.
Those who plan to ride along are reminded to be responsible for their own equipment and to follow all safety precautions and regulations.
This social ride is dedicated to the ‘sartorially gifted’ cyclists that know how to rock the tweed look. Then, there are all of the accessories and accoutrements that go with tweed, not to mention the playful airs that go hand-in-hand with donning the stylish-yet-practical woolen fabric.
After the ride, cyclists will meet up at Macky’s Essex St Pub, where they will enjoy the fruits of the day’s efforts – grog, along with Limburger and Onion on Rye.
Throw on some fun tweedish clothes, hop on your bike, meet some new friends, and have a blast biking in Buffalo.
BLRC Tweed Ride (No.8)
Noon on the first Sunday of Spring, March 26, 2017
Buffalo Naval Park | 1 Naval Park Cv | Buffalo, New York 14202
Everyone is welcome, so share with your friends
See Facebook event for further details