Big Reveal: The Forge on Broadway

One of the largest neighborhood-ready sites close to downtown has caught the eye of a development team. Stuart Alexander and Associates, SCG Development and Rhonda Ricks are proposing a multi-phase, mixed-use development for the former Buffalo Forge site at Broadway and Mortimer Street. The Buffalo News had the big scoop today.

The attractive project would include 185 apartments and retail space. Residential units would be a mix of affordable and market-rate apartments. The first building would wrap around a covered parking area with a garden and green space area on top creating a central courtyard.

Building height would be predominantly two and three stories, though the portion fronting Broadway would be four-stories, too tall for the Elmwood Village. Future phases include upgrades to a park at Broadway and Spring Street, more residential units, and, based upon demand, additional commercial space. The property fronts both Broadway and Sycamore Street.

The Buffalo Forge site has been vacant for over a decade. In 2006, current owner Howden Buffalo applied for and received permission to demolish the factory covering a full city block along Broadway, Sycamore, Spring and Mortimer streets due to unsafe conditions and structural problems. The development team has the property under contract adding to a stretch of Broadway that has seen a number of redevelopment projects take hold in recent years.

Stuart Alexander and Associates was formed in 1976 and has created a portfolio of over $100 million in development and construction with 2,000 units of high quality, affordable and market rate housing. The firm is currently redeveloping the former School 59 at the corner of Best and Fillmore into 26 apartments.

SCG Development is a leader in the multifamily investment industry with a particular focus on affordable housing and investments benefiting from Low-Income Housing Tax Credits. Since 2007, Stratford Capital Group has successfully underwritten, sponsored and syndicated private equity in 177 multifamily rental apartment properties totaling approximately 21,000 apartment units in 33 states with a capitalized value of approximately $3 billion.

Renderings from The Buffalo News