Big Reveal: Buffalo City Mission Expansion

The Buffalo City Mission is moving forward with revised plans to expand its facility at the corner of E. Tupper and N. Oak streets. Carmina Wood Morris designed the $13 million project. The City Mission first proposed expansion plans in 2013.

From the application to the Planning Board:

Since it’s inception in 1917 the Buffalo City Mission has worked to meet the spiritual, physical, and emotional needs of men, women, and children who are homeless or in need of hope within our community. In 1984 the Mission moved into their current facility at 90 East Tupper Street, which was designed and constructed to meet best practices of its time.

During the three decades since its completion the scope of services, expectations of care, and methodologies for homeless assistance have dramatically advanced leaving the current facility dated and the Society incapable of completing their mission. In 2006 the Buffalo City Mission completed Cornerstone Manor for Women and Children, addressing the aforementioned obstacles in regards to care for their women and children population, however the men’s facility at 90 East Tupper, still faces daily limitations.

To address these concerns the project will construct a new 74,138 sq.ft. facility at their existing site, in the location which is currently their parking lot. Upon significant completion all services and residents will be transferred into the new facility, and the existing structure will be razed to make way for external site improvements, such as green spaces, external dining, donation drop off and employee / resident parking.

The new facility will include expanded dining and sanctuary spaces, streamlined spaces for client intake and triage, and creation of on-site medical clinic on the first floor. Second floor to house Emergency Shelter and related support spaces with a capacity of 82 beds. Third floor will provide 52 permanent supportive housing units, while fourth floor will include space for City Mission administrative and partner organization offices as well as a series of classrooms expanding existing education curriculum available to residents. Structure will have a series of circulations cores, to ensure code compliance while ensuring appropriate mixture of end users.

Upon completion of all aspects of the project existing parking capacity will be maintained and potentially increased dependent on final civil and landscape design. New landscaping to be installed around the complex highlighted by designated pedestrian spaces at both client and employee entrances.

The funding will come from a combination of public and private financing totaling in an excess of $13,000,000 investment into the city of Buffalo. The project financing will rely extensively on existing resources of the City Mission and their generous donors.

The Planning Board will begin review of the project at its Monday meeting, 4 p.m. City Hall Room 901.

Previous Design: