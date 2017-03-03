Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big Reveal – 429 Rhode Island

1 Comment

Work on the commercial space of 429 Rhode Island has commenced. It was not long ago that the upper floor was built out for a pilates/art studio (more on that soon). Now the first floor is getting a similar treatment. Building owner Frits Abell says that he has landed a café for the space, though he is keeping the name of the new business close to the vest at this time. But the good news is that this super unusual building that intersects the Five Points corner, will soon be back to 100% operational. Today, the storefront is getting its finishing touches, including a new door.

“This was a three year project,” Frits told me. “Total rebuilding of the building’s foundation, which also entailed lifting the building off the ground (by about six inches). Many people, who are far less preservation-minded, would have just torn the building down. This project may have cured me from wanting to dabble in any more real estate projects [laughing]. Upstairs floors are Pilates Art Studio. Architects are Davidson Rafailidis. The GC is Chris Cullen. The city has promised to redo the sidewalks and curbs, something that is direly needed.”

This is another big win for the West Side. For years people have been looking at this building as a crucial piece of the neighborhood revival puzzle. Next, the retail tenant will be building out their space, and predict to be open by May.

Tagged with: , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
  • BuffaloGals

    What a win for this neighborhood and the city. There’s lots of buildings at pointed corners like this in Chicago and I always thought they were so cool for a business that’s willing to work to make the odd floorplan work. Best of luck to the new business coming in!