Big Deal: Sinatra & Company Adds to Fruit Belt Holdings

Property within and around the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus remains in high demand. Sinatra & Company Real Estate’s 933 Michigan Group LLC purchased three parcels near the corner of Michigan and Carlton Street for $250,000 yesterday. The purchase included 194 and 196 Maple Street currently used as parking and a vacant lot at 203 Maple Street at the southeast corner of Maple and Carlton Street. Michael Development I LLC was the seller.
The parking lot parcels connect to a parking lot Sinatra owns at 933 Michigan Avenue. That property was purchased in April 2013 for $500,000.