Big Deal: Sinatra & Company Adds to Fruit Belt Holdings

Property within and around the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus remains in high demand. Sinatra & Company Real Estate’s 933 Michigan Group LLC purchased three parcels near the corner of Michigan and Carlton Street for $250,000 yesterday. The purchase included 194 and 196 Maple Street currently used as parking and a vacant lot at 203 Maple Street at the southeast corner of Maple and Carlton Street. Michael Development I LLC was the seller.

The parking lot parcels connect to a parking lot Sinatra owns at 933 Michigan Avenue. That property was purchased in April 2013 for $500,000.

  • LongGoneeee

    Sure would have been nice to see what would have happened to the Fruit Belt if they would have just let market forces decide rather than trying to block gentrification.

    With hundreds of blocks to choose from as to where to try and create affordable housing, would have been nice for the tax base to have these 30 blocks or so be redeveloped without restrictions and then roll those tax base gains back into affordable housing redevelopment.

    • rubagreta

      Yeah, check out the corner of Maple and Carlton. Ideal location for another medical building. But there are two new semi-attached houses there standing in the way of future development. Beyond ridiculous.

    • rubagreta

      The “affordable housing people” scream and shout and get there way. We with common sense keep quiet.

      Yes, they should have rezoned the western part of the neighborhood for commercial (which by the way would have increased the property values of those still living in their old shacks, perhaps giving them a nice retirement when they sold), designated a percentage of the increased tax revenue for affordable housing, and built it in the eastern part of the neighborhood, far from Main Street.

      But that makes too much sense for politicians.

      • LongGoneeee

        Doing what right and doing what’s needed to be relected are mutually exclusive in Buffalo.

    • eagercolin

      “would have been nice for the tax base to have these 30 blocks or so be redeveloped without restrictions and then roll those tax base gains back into affordable housing redevelopment.”

      One of the many problems with this sort of plan is that the back end — the affordable housing part — never happens. History is replete with examples of these sorts of deals where the big development happens, and then (shockingly!) the promised affordable housing never appears.

      • LongGoneeee

        On my suggestion it would have been the city that didn’t follow through on affordable housing as I said increased tax revenue should be used. But I see what you’re saying and agree the delivery does not happen.

        Other cities use redevelopment agencies that coordinate affordable housing. Either by the requirement that new development in the redevelopment zone include a % of affordable units or taking a fee from the developer to remove this. That fee is then pooled and used to build separate housing projects.

        The reason why this does not happen is the preachers and their puppet have a nice little system going on.

    • 300miles

      True, but there is still a lot of sites nearby along Main St (and along the metro line) that could be developed, essentially without restrictions.

      I also think the medical campus wasted a lot of land in the earlier years by designing some of their signature buildings without much height and with parking lots around the buildings.

  • Doug Wallis

    I think its time to establish Best as the eastern gateway to the Life Sciences Campus and downgrade the portion of the Kensington Expressway from there to Elm/Oak back to an Olmsted Parkway with a tree’d media (but done in such a way as to be compatible with a possible future decking of the Kensington Expressway with Humboldt Parkway on top. Elm/Oak arteriole is acting as a barrier and really needs to be moved further eastward to Michigan or Jefferson.

    • dahood

      Thought we were talking about maple an carlton not a pipe dream of decking the route 33 oh! An who will pay for your pipe dream you? Show us the money doug!

  • benfranklin

    I noticed that the block just north of the Medical Campus was listed on MLS about a week ago, for 40 million dollars. Did that project fall through?

    • Bringing back Buffalo

      I believe the first phase is starting pretty soon.

      • LongGoneeee

        Pretty sure it’s dead. They scaled back twice and now have the entire 11.3 acres up for sale.

        http://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1100-Michigan-Ave_Buffalo_NY_14209_M45606-03336

        Won’t go for $40 million but someone is going to do something with that amount of land next door to the campus.

        • greenca

          It was a Section 8 new construction/substantial rehab project. The listing doesn’t add this important detail, unless they’re out of the required compliance period and the 90 units are no longer protected.