Big Deal: 1485 Niagara Street Sold

The team behind the development of the Crescendo project at 1502 Niagara Street has purchased a property across the street. 1485 Niagara LLC purchased 1485-1491 Niagara Street, the former Aldrich & Ray Manufacturing Company, from Bowmart Niagara LLC for $599,000 yesterday. The LLC is registered to builder and developer Angelo Natale.
Natale teamed up with Bobby Corrao, Frank Parisi and Carl Savarino redevelop the former Bison Storage building at 1502 Niagara into Crescendo encompassing 41 rental units apartments and restaurant Roost. The seven-story building contains 61,152 sq.ft.of space. 1485 Niagara is half the size with 33,500 sq.ft. on four floors.
Architect and developer Karl Frizlen had looked at purchasing 1485 Niagara last fall to create 30 apartments and a small amount of commercial space. That project unraveled when Frizlen could not obtain historic preservation tax credits for the work since the building was considered just a remnant of a much-larger complex and the site that has been mostly demolished.
Carmina Wood Morris designed the Crescendo make-over and is said to be lined up to work on reuse plans for the new purchase.
Get Connected: Crescendo, 716.329.4566