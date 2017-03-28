Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Beginner Leatherworking – Make Your Own Leather Belt

1 Comment

If you were lucky, you might have gone to a high school that offered a range of shop classes. If you were really lucky, one of those classes pertained to the art of leatherworking. Regardless, The Foundry is introducing a new class that will guide novices in the ways of handling, cutting, stitching, dying and punching leather. Students will walk away from the class with a unique belt in hand, hopefully to match up with a sharp looking buckle to wear around town.

Participants will work from a pre-cut piece of material. Material available up to 64” waist size.

You never know what a class of this nature can lead to, but one thing is for sure. Craftsman Mac Greshak will set you up with the basics of leather making, so that you will have knowledge of the basic principles when it comes to designing and creating a leather work. This will be done by learning the ins and outs of the hand tools, while grasping the basics of stitching techniques. 

Leather Belt Class

Great for Beginners (make a personalized belt)

Sunday, April 16, 2017

12pm – 2:30pm

The Foundry | 298 Northampton Street | Buffalo, NY 14208

Dyed Belt Class – $60 | Min 4/ Max 10 | Purchase tickets

Ages 14+ with Parent Permission

All materials included

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • J G

    On Easter huh? Realize everyone isn’t religious (including me) but figure you’ll get better attendance on a different day.