Beginner Leatherworking – Make Your Own Leather Belt

If you were lucky, you might have gone to a high school that offered a range of shop classes. If you were really lucky, one of those classes pertained to the art of leatherworking. Regardless, The Foundry is introducing a new class that will guide novices in the ways of handling, cutting, stitching, dying and punching leather. Students will walk away from the class with a unique belt in hand, hopefully to match up with a sharp looking buckle to wear around town.
Participants will work from a pre-cut piece of material. Material available up to 64” waist size.
You never know what a class of this nature can lead to, but one thing is for sure. Craftsman Mac Greshak will set you up with the basics of leather making, so that you will have knowledge of the basic principles when it comes to designing and creating a leather work. This will be done by learning the ins and outs of the hand tools, while grasping the basics of stitching techniques.
Leather Belt Class
Great for Beginners (make a personalized belt)
Sunday, April 16, 2017
12pm – 2:30pm
The Foundry | 298 Northampton Street | Buffalo, NY 14208
Dyed Belt Class – $60 | Min 4/ Max 10 | Purchase tickets
Ages 14+ with Parent Permission
All materials included