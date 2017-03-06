Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Bar Biddies to the Rescue!

A handful of the city’s best female bartenders (known as Bar Biddies) will be coming together this Tuesday, to take over the bar at Panorama on Seven.  Since first launching in June, these skilled tenders have been making the rounds at a number of local establishments. Each time, they come up with a new cocktail formula that they feel fits the scene. For example, on Tuesday the ladies will be preparing a special drink using Jägermeister, which they are calling Hocus Pocus (a twist on the Hanky Panky Cocktail). 

Per usual, the event is intended to raise money for a good cause. Proceeds from Tuesday’s cocktailing session will be dedicated to Planned Parenthood Chapter of Western New York.

The Bar Biddies will be preparing some incredible cocktails throughout the evening, in high fashion. Panorama on Seven is a spectacular restaurant located in Downtown Buffalo, overlooking Canalside – perfectly situated for an event such as this.

Panorama on Seven Takeover

Tuesday, March 6, 2017

5 PM – 9 PM

Panorama on Seven | 95 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

