Ballyhoo Owners to open New Pearl Street Restaurant

Plans for Tim and Morgan Stevens’ new restaurant are underway, but eager fans will have to wait for details about the venture coming to 318 Pearl Street. Most recently home to the Century Grill and prior to that, the Macaroni Company, the historic building will soon host a new restaurant from the owners of Ballyhoo (211 South Park Ave).

Tim is hesitant to divulge any details prematurely while Block Club finalizes branding and marketing concepts, but he can say with certainty that the new restaurant will depart from Ballyhoo’s ambiance and menu. “I like to let the building do the talking,” he said. While Ballyhoo calls upon the blue collar past of its surroundings, the building at 318 Pearl Street, “has more grand details” that will guide the vision.

Indeed, the Pearl Street building evokes the grandeur of Buffalo’s past, and located amidst modern buildings and parking lots, the uniqueness of the historic façade begs for explanation. Designed in 1905 for the Ancient Landmarks 441 by Robert A. Wallace, the three-story building originally featured stores on the ground floor, below two floors devoted to the lodge. White glazed terra cotta ornaments the brick and stone building, while inside originally featured oriental rugs, hand carved black walnut furniture, and white marble wainscoting. In addition to these accouterments, Architects’ and Builders’ Magazine* noted the impressive electric lighting scheme inside the building when it opened.

Soon, hungry patrons and architectural admirers will discover the next iteration of the building’s history. Translating their inspiration from the Ancient Landmarks building into a new restaurant, the Stevenses are sure to contribute another unique eatery to downtown’s food landscape.

