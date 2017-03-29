Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Arguably Buffalo’s most famous homegrown architect – Gordon Bunshaft

Author: Bradley Castiglia

In 2017 with the oncoming addition to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, it is time for a look at who is arguably Buffalo’s most famous homegrown architect – Gordon Bunshaft. Now, Gordon Bunshaft is easily regarded as a key figure in American Mid-Century architecture. Designing from 1937 until 1979, he is noted for his work on the Lever House (1952), Manufacturer’s Trust Company Building (1954), Beinecke Rare Book Library (1963), Johnson Presidential Library (1971), and the Hishorn Museum (1974). He was born in Buffalo in 1909 and graduated from Lafayette High School and later from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1935. Out of college and a brief stint in Europe, he worked with another very famous architect who designed in Buffalo, Edward Durell Stone (Buffalo News Building), but ended up at the firm of Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill (SOM) by 1938. His largest work in Buffalo was the 1962 addition to the then Albright Gallery.

By 1952, Bunshaft rose through the ranks of SOM to become the lead architect on the Lever House. The Lever House, just like much of his career is characterized by its use of glass, steel, and concrete, particularly as the firm was most famous for skyscraper design. Gordon Bunshaft’s design was clearly influenced by the early internationalists, such as Walter Gropius, Mies van der Rohe, LeCorbusier, and J. J. P. Oud. In the early 1960s, he began designing for public institutions, which he would devote much of his remaining work to.

In 1961, he designed the Knox gallery addition, probably influenced by his colleague Walter Netsch’s completion of Mies van der Rohe’s Illinois Institute of Technology campus. Bunshaft employed the same black box idea that floated weightlessly over the marble expansion of the Albright Gallery’s podium. Bunshaft was noted by Ada Louise Huxtable as being the “rational” and “powerful” master in his field. So, unlike Mies van der Rohe, Bunshaft hid much of the structural elements inside the building, as to not flaunt the impressive structure of the building. His plan was for a glass entrance to seamlessly extend into a basement gallery surrounding a courtyard. His black box fits an auditorium above. His work on the Albright-Knox Art Gallery is often considered to be one of his finest works, even considered his opus in the International Style. The fact that he could create such a handsome building without detracting from the beauty of E.B. Green’s 1905 Albright Gallery is an achievement in its own.

Before Bunshaft died in 1990, he received many awards, particularly sharing the 1988 Pritzker Prize with Oscar Niemeyer. Ada Louise Huxtable’s essay “On Awarding the Prize” acknowledges Bunshaft’s direct impact on twentieth century architecture. She says that he was “committed to the vocabulary and the ideals of LeCorbusier and Mies van der Rohe and a movement that altered the nature of building, and of its response to the technological and other factors that have made this century unlike any other.” Although not directly discussed in this article, she later adds that “Gordon Bunshaft has defined the corporate headquarters building, a structure as important for our commercial culture as the palace and church were for an earlier royal or religious age, with consummate art and skill. If we demur at the symbolism we deny reality; it does not make these suave skin skyscrapers and stunning office palazzi less dazzling achievements.” When he left SOM in 1979, he was referred to as “a titan of industry, a decisive army general, an architectural John Wayne.” Gordon Bunshaft is easily the most important architect to come out of Buffalo yet. 

Photos: buffaloah and Chuck LaChiusa

Lead image: Albright-Knox Art Gallery, January 1962. Image courtesy of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery Digital Assets Collection and Archives, Buffalo, New York.

  • Fly Street

    My hope is that the up coming expansion does not mess with the purity of this masterwork. Truly a magnificent place to view and learn about art.

  • Johnny Pizza

    Comment on 905 Elmwood project by Ellicott, which is basically a dark colored box:

    David – “It really is an ugly cold looking building. Ellicott really should think about hiring an architect to design their builds.”

    Michael DiPisquale – “well….I feel similar. What’s will all the dark, cold colors?”

    Article on Albright Knox black box addition by famous architect:

    “His work on the Albright-Knox Art Gallery is often considered to be one of his finest works, even considered his opus in the International Style. The fact that he could create such a handsome building without detracting from the beauty of E.B. Green’s 1905 Albright Gallery is an achievement in its own.”
    Design is highly subjective.

    • Fly Street

      Proportion,materiality and restraint are the big differences here. The proportions of Bunshaft’s addition do not overwhelm the existing EB Greene structure. It is the humility of the form that is an achievement. The material palette is simplified to three basic elements stone, steel and glass. Restraint is a big one… most architects don’t know when to hold back on proportions and materiality. I think 905 Elmwood is a good example of this. The architect tried sooo hard to make a contemporary building that the resultant is a Pinterest mash-up.

      Good design is not subjective to those who design. It is a result of an exhaustive collaborative effort to achieve an honest, innovative and long lasting product.

      • Johnny Pizza

        Ah now I get it. So if you are interested in, have studied or work in the design field it makes your opinion of aesthetics right and everyone else’s wrong? Duly noted.
        Here I thought opinions of how something looks were based on personal taste, but alas, I’m wrong. It has to do with what you’ve studied, do for a living or your interests.

      • eagercolin

        Fuck design.

    • PaulBuffalo

      Context is everything.

  • OldFirstWard

    The Bunshaft addition is a colossal waste of space. It is a utilitarian building that really contributes little towards the display of the art collection. In fact, I would be a supporter of its removal and construction of an addition that allows space for both lectures and display of artwork. That being said, I believe the new addition will be located on the left side of the gallery into the land by the 198.

    • PaulBuffalo

      ‘… construction of an addition that allows space for both lectures and display of artwork.’

      Have you ever been to this existing space? It does both very well. Many museum expansions have taken cues from this Bunshaft design.

      Be prepared: I’m sure you’ll dislike the new design when it’s announced later this year.