2017 is going to be another big year for the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park. The season kicks off Saturday, March 25 at 10am. The Opening Day Ceremony marks the 40th anniversary of the arrival of the park’s two coveted ships – the USS Little Rock and USS The Sullivans, in 1977. Seeing that this is a big year for our big ships, it’s àpropos that in late September, Buffalo might just be the city that plays host to the commissioning of the newly constructed USS Little Rock LCS-9 (lead image).
According to officials at The Naval Park, “This would be the first time in U.S. Navy history that a new ship is commissioned alongside her original namesake.” To learn more about USS Little Rock LCS-9, check out the video below:
In the meantime, the 2017 season will see three servicemen honored posthumously. These servicemen were all involved with the delivery of the ships to the Buffalo Harbor – Michael Bertini, Thomas Heilig and Leonard Sniadecki. Naval Park Board Chairman Donald A. Alessi will award the Recognition Award Certificates to the families of the three.
The ceremony will also include a ribbon-cutting ceremony by local dignitaries; the National Anthem performed by The Buffalo Dolls, the popular local swing-style vocal group; history of the park; music by Union Volunteers Fife & Drum Corps, and representation from the Naval Park docents, U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps – The Sullivans Division, and the Greater Niagara Frontier Council Boy Scout Honor Guard.
“We are excited to begin our 2017 season, and honoring the memories of these three servicemen is a perfect kick-off for the eventful months ahead,” said Chairman Alessi. “We are so grateful to serve our community and provide this wonderful educational attraction. We’re also proud to continue to bring military and naval history right here to the Buffalo Waterfront. It is going to be a great 2017 season.”
To learn more about the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park’s Opening Day or its exciting 2017 season, visit www.buffalonavalpark.org or call (716) 847-1773.