Access Addition Planned for Colored Musicians Club

The Colored Musicians Club at 145 Broadway may be getting a small addition to improve access to the historic site. Stieglitz Snyder Architects have designed a 500 sq.ft. addition to the south side of the building to accommodate an elevator and new stairway. The Buffalo Preservation Board will review the $403,000 project at its April 6 meeting.
The Colored Musicians Club is the only remaining African American club of its kind in the United States. It was organized in 1918 and chartered in 1935. It has occupied the three-story Broadway building built in 1910 for Charles Zifle since 1944.
