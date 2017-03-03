A Warm West Side Welcome for Pilates Art Studio

There’s a very special opening taking place this weekend, being held at 429 Rhode Island, in the heart of the Five Points neighborhood. Sarah and Mark DiVincenzo will be unveiling their new business venture, Pilates Art Studio (second and third floors of the building). The couple is going to be adding some serious cultural-health appeal to a neighborhood that is already alive with so many different unique undertakings.

Mark is a well known artist, having one person shows at Nina Freudenheim Gallery in Buffalo and at the Sears/Peyton Gallery in NYC, along with many others, his paintings are collected internationally and placed in beautiful collections including The Burchfield Penney Museum.

“Since we met, long before we got married, it has been our dream to combine our businesses under one roof,” Sarah told me. “Four years ago, Mark and I spent five weeks in Nosara, Costa Rica. I was doing a Pilates training and Mark surfed and made art. We were so inspired by how the people live. The businesses were all so welcoming, unique, and family friendly. That’s when we decided that one day we want to open Pilates Art Studio. We have been living on the West Side since 2011, and we wanted to open our business in this unique, diverse, exciting neighborhood. When we came across the space at Five Points we took it right away. We now have the Pilates studio on the second floor, surrounded by windows and beautiful art work, and the Art studio on the third floor. Only nine short blocks from our home, our new business is situated in an exciting neighborhood. We wanted the Pilates Studio to be beautiful like an art gallery. All of the artwork in the studio is always for sale and is done by myself or Mark.”

The grand opening of the Pilates Art Studio is Saturday March 4, from 3pm to 7pm. The evening will feature Pilates demonstrations, an art show, snacks refreshments for adults and kids, tours of our unique building, information about our services, and even a room for the kids to play.

Aside from his passions as an artist, Mark is also heavily involved with the restoration of Buffalo’s historic architecture. The rebirth of the city has found him working on restoration projects (art motifs) at The Basilica, the Hotel Lafayette and presently The Marine Trust Building. Mark will be embarking up offering lessons in a variety of art mediums. To learn more about Mark and his passions, visit www.markdivincenzo.com and www.divincenzostudios.com, where much of his artwork can be viewed.

A fun way to start painting is “An Evening to Paint with Mark DiVincenzo.” The next date for this unique paint night is Thursday March 23rd, from 6-9 pm. It’s a really great evening, painting in a real artists studio, and you are sure to leave with a painting you are proud of. $90 includes all materials, snacks, and beverages. Check out our Facebook page to see the beautiful still life painting that last week’s group created.

As for The Pilates Studio, Sarah previously ran the business in Williamsville, before relocating to the Five Points neighborhood this past December. Along with the move came the upgrading on equipment. She is now in possession of three new Allegro reformers, which has helped to diversify her offerings substantially. “Most of my business is private lessons or semi-private lessons, but groups of three can also be scheduled,” said Sarah. “Pilates is a wonderful way to exercise and anyone can do it. Flexibility is NOT a prerequisite, and there is no reason to be intimidated. I have had clients ranging from youthful super athletes to an 87 year old. My goal is that you leave the studio feeling better, stronger, happier and smarter that when you walked in. There are drop in reformer classes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 12:30, and Saturday at 9 am.”

Ok gang, it’s time to get ready for a another exciting new adventure on the West Side. Be sure to stop over for the grand opening, and offer up Sarah and Mark a warm West Side welcome.

Pilates Art Studio | 429 Rhode Island Street | Buffalo, NY 14213 | (716) 982-4133 | Facebook