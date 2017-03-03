905 Elmwood Welcomes First Tenants

The bar for modern residential in the Elmwood Village has risen a bit as Ellicott Development’s newest project – 905 Elmwood – has begun welcoming its first tenants. The prime Elmwood location, formerly the site of a corner gas station, is just about complete in its transformation into a four story, 44,000 sq. ft. mixed-use complex. The development has both a sizeable restaurant and retail space and is topped by 21 high-end apartments.
Residential units are between one and three bedrooms and come in twelve different layouts ranging in size from 1,000 to 1,600 sq. ft.. Floor to ceiling windows in most of the units (not pictured) combine with soaring 11 foot ceilings and large living areas to provide an expansive modern dwelling.
The buildings’ best apartments are located on the top floor, with several units featuring large rooftop terraces and views just high enough to provide vistas over the surrounding Elmwood Village neighborhood. Other unit features include balconies, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, and higher end fixtures and finishes. Dedicated parking is located behind the building.
Down at the base of the development, local restauranteurs Henry Gorino and Chuck Mauro are far along in the process of building out an expansive 5,000 sq. ft. first floor restaurant space which includes a 1,200 sq.ft. indoor/outdoor dining space on the second floor. Neo Gift Studio recently moved into the 1,500 sq. ft. corner retail space from their old space at 512 Elmwood.
Kideney Architects designed the project and Concept Construction is the general contractor.
Also in the Ellicott construction pipeline is former School 56, located a short walk from 905 Elmwood at 722 West Delevan. A partnership between Ellicott and Sinatra & Company will see the complex become 27 apartments and commercial space. The project is on schedule for tenants to begin moving in in the spring.
All photos by Ellicott Development.
Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060