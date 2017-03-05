If you think that Saint Patrick’s Day is just about the two major parades, think again. Larkinville has been doing its part to spread green cheer over the last five years. Each year, a large crowd gathers at Larkin Square (and surrounding areas) to listen to a wide variety of Celtic music. This year, celebrants will be treated to the live sights and sounds of McCarthyizm, Emerald Isle, Clann Na Cara Irish dancers, and the Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes & Drums. There will, of course, also be fifteen food trucks present per usual.
The music acts will all be performing individual sets along with an encore ensemble jam on the square’s covered and heated boardwalk.
“‘Tis a fun treat to have Live at O’Larkin fall on St. Patrick’s Day this year,” said Larkin Square Director of Fun Leslie Zemsky. “This is a sure sign of spring as we also welcome back the food trucks to Larkin Square, and these performers are all perfect for the occasion!”
5th Annual Live at O’Larkin, sponsored by KeyBank
Presented by KeyBank and sponsored by Independent Health
Friday, March 17, 2017, 5-8pm
Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St., Buffalo
This family-friendly event is free, including free parking and open to all
For more information about Larkin Square including private event booking, please visit www.larkinsquare.com