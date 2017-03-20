Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

"50 Reasons Why Everyone Should Want More Walkable Streets"

We’re hearing all the time about the importance of walkable cities. At the same time, there are people who just don’t believe the hype. Either that, or they just don’t have the time or the energy to care, and that’s too bad. It’s too bad, because walkable cities are proving, time and time again, to be the best cities. Don’t believe me?

In 2016, www.fastcoexist.com cited 50 well documented reasons that cities should be paying closer attention to the issue of walkability. From health issues to anti-crime measures to boosting tourism to beautification measures, the benefits of creating walkable cities are enormous.

In Brooklyn, redesigning a parking lot into a pedestrian plaza boosted retail sales 172%.

So the next time that you find yourself talking about the pros and cons of bike planes, parking lots, and environmental sustainability, be sure to arm yourself with as many founded reasons for walkability that you can. Start by arming yourself with 50, and you’re off to a tremendous start!

    It’s a chicken and egg hypothesis. I have yet to see any studies show that if you build it they will come. Drop a walkable neighborhood down in some WV town and see what happens……nothing. Places become “walkable” because of many external factors.