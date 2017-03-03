Hey fellas, when was the last time that you rocked a pair of stilettos? No, we’re not talking about knives here, we’re talking about shoes! In order to grasp the plight of women who have suffered from sexual violence, band members will be walking the extra mile to raise awareness for an issue that still affects one in five women. By walking the extra mile, we mean performing in women’s high heel shoes. Aside from looking out of the norm, band members will undoubtedly remember the occasion, as they attempt to nurse their feet back to health following the show.

This is a benefit show to raise money and awareness for the Crisis Services Advocate Program, which provides free and confidential response and support for survivors of sexual and domestic violence-24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Of course wearing a woman’s uncomfortable shoe is by no means similar to the pain and anguish experienced at the hands of a sexual predator. This is mostly symbolic, although there is still plenty of pain felt, as the toes get scrunched uncomfortably together while performing a lively set on stage. Not to mention the wobbly nature of the situation, and the ankle’s brazen struggle to not buckle under the pressure.

Men are encouraged to attend the show in heels to show support and solidarity for survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

On Wednesday, April 5, come cheer on these brave souls as they take to the stage donning heals. What better venue could you ask for than Babeville?

3rd Annual Rock A Mile In Her Shoes 2017

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

7 PM – 12 AM

Pre-sale tickets $10

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at Babeville’s box office (M-F 10am-5pm) or here

Tickets @ door $12

Babeville | 341 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14202

See Facebook event

This year’s lineup is:

Del Paxton

https://www.facebook.com/ delpaxtonbuffalo/

http:// delpaxtonbuffalo.bandcamp.c om/

The Slums (very nice boys. ex Malones & Arctic Death)

https:// theslumsny.bandcamp.com/

https://twitter.com/ theslumsny?lang=en

https://www.facebook.com/ theslums716/?fref=ts

MAGS

https://www.facebook.com/ magsbuffalo/

https:// magsbuffalo.bandcamp.com/

MORBS (featuring members of Green Slime & Sun Black Smoke)

This will be MORBS CD release show!

https:// morbs.bandcamp.com/releases

Erica Wolfling (she has the voice of an angel)

https://soundcloud.com/ ericawolfling