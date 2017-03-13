A different type of car show is coming to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. This one is geared a bit more towards the gearheads, the Star Wars geeks and everything in-between. It’s the 2017 Buffalo Motorama, which is a family friendly four-wheel adventure in the heart of downtown Buffalo. The show is of interest to anyone who’s really into cars. We’re not talking about your ordinary cars here, these vehicles include originals, modifieds, racers, and full custom jobs. There are also hot rods, classics, pro street, and unrestored. That means that there is something for everyone at this annual show.
Special features at this year’s show include pinstripers, Star Wars Fanforce, Vegas Rat Rods and Chasing Classic Cars.
Buffalo Motorama is put together each year by Joe Haniszewski Jr.
Joe bleeds motor oil. He’s been running or involved in car shows and cruise nights for 26 years, more than half his life. He’s determined to bring the BIGGEST and BEST car show to Buffalo every March with the help of close family and the best of friends.
Come check out the Motorama Marketplace, live music performances, and meet builders and celebrities along the way.
2017 Buffalo Motorama
March 24 -26, 2017
Friday, March 24: 2pm-10pm
Saturday, March 25: 10am-10pm
Sunday, March 26: 10am-5pm
– $15 General Admission – Age 10+
($13 with $2 discount coupon or proof of military service)
– Children under 10 years old are free
Buffalo Niagara Convention Center | 153 Franklin Street | Buffalo NY