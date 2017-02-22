Your City Is Extraordinary

I recently came across this gallery of spectacular images by Char Szabo-Perricelli on Facebook and immediately asked if I could use them for story here. As I contemplated the title I felt like I had already written this story. I looked back in the Buffalo Rising record and found that I had indeed done a similar story, on the same church, with photos by the same photographer, and had used an almost identical title .
That is OK though. This church is so rich with art and craft that it deserves more than one story. The pictures depict the absolutely gorgeous Blessed Trinity Church on Leroy Avenue in Buffalo. This set is an entirely new set of images from my earlier story, showing just how rich in detail this building truly is.
In my earlier story Char had this to say:
This is the most stunning church I’ve had the pleasure of visiting. The blend of pagan, christian and masonic symbolism, tile work, murals and architectural embellishments both inside and out are a non-stop feast for the eyes. It is truly a must-see destination in Buffalo.
Do yourself a favor. Go see this true American treasure in person. You will leave a different person and have a new appreciation for how very special Buffalo is.
4
5
6
7
8
13
14
All images are © Char Szabo-Perricelli
You can get in touch with Char here and here