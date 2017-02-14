Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Wrafterbuilt is on the move.

The custom wood working and home design business that got its start in Allentown, before heading to Hertel, is now returning to its roots. After years of successfully growing its business in North Buffalo, Wrafterbuilt owners decided that it was time to identify a storefront that could accommodate all of their needs.

“We have grown into a full retail furniture store with several national brands as well as our own custom work that we needed room to showcase everything we can offer now,” said Sean and Jackie Wrafter. “Not to mention that we are going to be offering full design services and we are doing custom cabinetry now, so we wanted to put a kitchen showroom in. We are also going to be retailing barnwood. And doing a pour over coffee bar inside. We wanted a seemless space that incorporated everything we can offer.”

Knowing the taste, quality, style and vision that these two are capable of, Allentown is about to score an incredible new business that will become a destination in no time. It’s wonderful to hear that the business is growing in different directions, because there are limitless ways to build upon the solid design, fabrication and retail model that they already have in place.

We can’t wait to see the business when it is up and operational in Allentown.

Wrafterbuilt | Coming soon to 69 Elmwood Avenue, next to Towne Restaurant in Allentown

Find Wraferbuilt on Facebook

Rustic live edge walnut table finishes out at 10′ long when the leaves go on.

