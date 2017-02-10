If the best way to get someone to read a book it to eat a book, then so be it! Each year, the Western New York Book Arts Center piques the interest of the book lovers all over the city, to come together in a competition like no other. The competitions pits bakers/ book fans against one another, to create the best literary dessert that they can muster. Some of these creations are ornate, while others simply look like books. In the end the best and most delicious entrée will take home top prize.
The Edible Book Festival is an international festival held annually on or around April 1. This event unites bibliophiles, book artists, and food lovers of all ages to celebrate the ingestion of culture, and a book’s fulfilling nourishment!
In the end, we are all winners because the competition raises awareness about the importance of books and reading. The event is a delicious and novel ode to the pastime of reading, which sometimes falls by the wayside when electronics are so readily available (unless you’re talking about a Kindle, and that’s ok). The Edible Book Festival is broken down into a number of different categories, including child and adult, the most unique, best tasting, and most book-like creation.
Along with the book making and the book eating, the festival also showcases a number of other creative book-related activities, including bookmaking and letterpress demos.
To enter your own creation into the festival, head over to www.wnybookarts.org/events.
WNYBAC 9th Annual Edible Book Festival
Western New York Book Arts Center | 468 Washington Street | Buffalo NY 14203
Saturday, April 1, 2017 | 3-6pm
Edible Book Chefs receive two free admissions to the festival and a chance to win prizes! Local celebrity judges, both in food and in the arts, are enlisted to select the winners. Judging will take place between 3:30-4pm and winners will be announced at approximately 4:30pm in the categories of: Best Book, Best Tasting, and Most Creative. All guests are allowed to partake in eating the exhibits after judging.
OR visit WNYBAC during their Open Hours: 12-6pm, Wednesday-Saturday at 468 Washington Street in downtown Buffalo. There is no age limitation to enter. Registration of Edible Books will be accepted until Friday, March 31st at 5pm.
Admission to the event is $5 ($3 for members of WNYBAC). Those who submit an Edible Book to the contest receive two free admissions. Children under 5 are FREE! Proceeds from ticket sales, entry fees, and basket raffles go towards ongoing programming at the WNY Book Arts Center, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
Please visit www.wnybookarts.org/events for more information and updates on this exciting event! If you have any questions, call us at 716.348.1430, stop in during our open hours Wednesday-Saturday 12-6pm, or email info@wnybookarts.org.
Photos credit: Don Nieman of the Buffalo News