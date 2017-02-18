Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Will Holton’s Love Cadenza – Part III

You may have seen the Metropolitan Entertainment Complex on Main Street before, and wondered, “What sort of place is that?” If you’ve been wondering what goes on there, then you will be happy to know that this evening there is a concert being held that represents the best of the complex, while representing some of this city’s most astounding musicians and singers all under one roof.

The event is presented by local musician Will Holton, who has been a stalwart supporter of the local jazz and soul scene here in Buffalo for years. Now Holton is bringing together talents such as Nikki Hicks, Brian Freeman and Doobie Powell (from Hartford Connecticut), who will all take part in bringing the house down this evening. It’s time to roll back the curtain and give a round of applause for this annual collective concert… Will Holton’s Love Cadenza – Part III.

Metropolitan Entertainment Complex | 1670 Main Street | Buffalo, NY 14226

Saturday, February 18, 2017 | 8pm – 2am

Appetizers and open bar with premium liquors

After party featuring DJ Wire (Brice Beathley) & DJ CPerfect

Tickets: $35 | Call 716-704-5400

