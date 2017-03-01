We Must Dash – Buffalo’s Adventure Travel Company for Young Adults

Are you a young person, looking to see the world? If so, then you should know about a new group adventure travel startup that has launched in Buffalo called We Must Dash. The business was recently launched by a married millennial couple – Brandon and Stephanie Zarbo. Since 2014, the two have been traveling the world and running a travel blog. Now, the couple is back in Buffalo and looking to share some of their travel experiences with others.

Let’s face it. The idea of traveling to distant parts of the world sounds like a blast. Then there’s the logistics, along with staying in unfamiliar cities with language barriers. What better to do than travel in a group, with hosts that are familiar with the surroundings?

“We’re really excited to share these unique opportunities that we’ve been fortunate enough to experience, with people who are looking to enrich their lives with travel and have a blast while doing it.” Brandon Zarbo says, “It’s changed our lives and we want to see it do the same for our travelers.”

The guided group travel company is not in the business of setting up its clientele at resorts. Rather, the trips are set for exotic locations, far from the touristy hot spots. Currently, the couple is offering ten different trips, with more to come. Since they are seasoned travelers themselves, those who opt into the group tours are assured that the trips will be “easier, with more affordable travel options, using a guided group format.”

“We want to show people that travel is attainable, and especially in a group, it can be safe, affordable, and fun,” states Zarbo.

According to the couple, Buffalo is a prime place to make these excursions from. With access to low-price Toronto flights, and the strong dollar, there’s no better time to travel, especially if you’re embarking upon a trip with a practiced hand.

“When I can fly from Toronto to Bangkok for $100 more than it costs to get from Buffalo to Denver, it’s just hard to find an excuse not to take the trip,” Stephanie Zarbo says.

If you’ve been staring at that luggage sitting under the bed, wondering when the next trip will come around… maybe it just did.

More information about We Must Dash’s trips and itineraries can be found on their website, www.wemustdash.com.