So often we think so much about chocolate during Valentine’s Day, that we forget to include the rum. Now doesn’t that sound better? To some, chocolate and rum is like peas and carrots – they are eternally better together. In order to ensure that rum is not left out of the Valentine’s Day equation, Thinking Elvish Chocolate is teaming up with Black Squirrel Distillery to introduce, for the first time, a Valentine’s Day Gift Stop & Happy Hour, featuring locally handcrafted vegan chocolate and locally distilled rum. “Yum!” is all we can say about that.
Thinking Elvish Fantasy Chocolate will have flights of their amazing chocolates to sample. The most amazing of which is their Maple Sponge Candy!
“I can think of nothing more decadent to receive as a gift for Valentine’s Day than a bottle of spirits and some of the best chocolate in the region – and it’s all local!” commented Jason Schwinger of Black Squirrel Distillery. “The ‘Thinking Squirrel Drinking Chocolate’ with blended chocolate and Maple Liqueur is absolutely mind-blowing.”
Valentine’s Day Gift Stop & Happy Hour… Chocolate & Rum!
Friday, February 10, 2017 | 5 PM – 8 PM
Black Squirrel Distillery | 1595 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York | See Facebook event