Valentine’s Day Gift Stop & Happy Hour… Chocolate & Rum!

*Students with ID receive $2 off admission

Inside the Botanical Gardens!

$14 Adults

$12 Seniors (62 )

$12 Students (13 with ID)

$10 Garden Members

$6 Kids 3-12

Kids 2 and under free

Tickets available online OR at the door!

The Botanical Gardens will be illuminated to excite imaginations, stimulate the senses and entertain all ages! Lumagination runs January 25-28, February 1-4, 7-11,14-21

NEW! University at Buffalo Collaboration – The UB Theatre & Dance Department, in collaboration with the Botanical Gardens and Luminated Landscapes, will bring new technology and theatrical design to Lumagination! UB will contribute illuminated sculptures for the front lawn of the Botanical Gardens, as well as a light and soundscape for the interior of one of the greenhouses. A talented team of professors, undergraduate students and artists will work alongside the Botanical Gardens and Luminated Landscapes to bring these concepts to life!

* Tickets available online and at the door throughout the show

* Guest passes and coupons are not valid

* Tripods are not permitted

Upcoming Special Lumagination Nights!

February 10-11 – Lumagination 6-10pm

February 14 – Valentine’s Day surprises for all ages – 6-9pm

The first 300 visitors will receive a goodie bag and a carnation

February 15 – UB Alumni Night – 6-9pm

UB Alumni will be in attendance to support UB students and their Lumagination lighting displays. Students from the cast of the UB production of My Fair Lady will treat visitors to a short performance.

February 16 – Lumagination 6-9pm

February 17-18 – Lumagination 6-10pm

February 19-21 – Lumagination 6-9pm – Added days for winter break!