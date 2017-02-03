Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Valentine DIY Workshoppes

It’s February. That means that it’s the month of hearts, kisses, hugs, and the like. It’s also the season that kicks The Kissing Museum into high gear. Yes, Buffalo has a Kissing Museum, and there are a number of events coming up that you should know about. The activities that are underway are known as Valentine DIY Workshoppes.

Several pop-up options and templates will be available. $2 will cover the materials for each card. You can also purchase vintage valentines and decor, order chocolates and other items.

There’s nothing better than receiving a handmade Valentine card from that special person in your life. At these pop-up DIY events, participants are provided with “fancy papers, stamps, ink, glitter, tools, stencils, GLITTER, punch-outs and embellishments.” What else do you need to create the best Valentine card on the planet?

To learn more about all of the events, visit The Kissing Museum on Facebook. Upcoming locations include:

Daisy’s Doghouse | 1448 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, New York 14216 | Thursday, February 9 at 2 PM6 PM

University Heights Community Laboratory | 9 W Northrup Pl, Buffalo, New York 14214 | Friday, February 10 at 5 PM – 8 PM

The Guild at 980 | 980 Northampton St, Buffalo, New York 14211 | Saturday, February 11 at 1 PM – 4 PM

