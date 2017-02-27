Twilight Tour & Candlelit Yoga at the Darwin Martin House

For those who love architecture and yoga, we have the perfect mashup event for you. It’s a guided candlelit tour of the Darwin Martin House, along with a meditative session of yoga. Of all of the places to partake in yoga, there is probably none better than the Darwin Martin House. Just stepping onto the grounds, one feels life’s tensions melt away. Then, there are the mystical buildings – each one built to serve the purpose of lifting the spirits and the imagination.

There was a time when this stunning complex looked as if it would never stand to see the light of another day. Now, the home has become one of this city’s most stoic calling cards. The comeback of the Martin House is akin to the comeback of Buffalo. It represents the selfless determination to right so many of the wrongs that befell this city. Now it’s time to partake in the revival.

Evenings Events:

5:30-6:30pm Guided tour of Darwin Martin House

6:30-7:30pm Candlelit Vinyasa Yoga class led by Jessica Vargas

7:30-8:30pm Tea & Cookie social hour

Wednesday, March 29th 5:30-8:30pm

Darwin Martin House | 125 Jewett Pkwy, Buffalo, New York 14214

Tickets: $30, Pre-registration is required

Tickets Available www.yogaparkside.com

See Facebook event

