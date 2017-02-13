Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

T&L – These Are the Cities With America’s Favorite Pizza

1 Comment

Buffalo has made Travel + Leisure’s list of “Cities with America’s Favorite Pizzas“. If you’re from Buffalo, them you know that we have pizza battles that are constantly being waged between pizzerias. Back in December, @SexySlices ranked his favorites on Buffalo Rising (see here). Buffalo’s style of pizza is somewhere between deep dish and thin crust – hometown pizza aficionados know to look for places that serve up the best ‘cup and char’ pepperoni for the real ‘local’ experience.

Buffalo’s own pizza is a distinct mix between Chicago and New York-style pies. Try the medium-crust version at Vera Pizzeria (a T+L editor’s favorite spot in Buffalo for a cocktail and a slice) or pull double-duty with Buffalo-style wings and pizza at Just Pizza & Wing Co. Another popular option is Romeo & Juliet’s Café. To truly experience Buffalo’s distinct food scene, order a Buffalo-style pizza topped with Buffalo chicken.

You can read T&L’s entire breakdown of the nations best pizza loving cities by visiting their site.

Lead image: Vera Pizza

  • breckenridge

    Good for Buffalo and Vera/Just Pizza/Romeo and Juliets, but it really has nothing to do with Buffalo-style pizza. Its more a list of here are some good artisanal pizza places in random cities around the country.